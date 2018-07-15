In today’s rumor rundown, the Columbus Blue Jackets have a bit of business to attend to, the Red Wings are trying to negotiate with Dylan Larkin who appears to be willing to work with the franchise and Nashville’s policy to not give out no-trade and no-move clauses could hurt them.

Nashville’s No-Move Policy Causing Issues?

Adam Vingan of The Tennessean is suggesting the Predators stance to not give out no-move and no-trade clauses could come back to bite them. Obviously, keeping the team in control of who they can and cannot trade is important and it’s why only Pekka Rinne has a no-movement/no-trade clause worked into his deal, but could this policy be slowing down certain players willingness to just re-sign for less money? Vingan wonders if Ryan Ellis is having second thoughts and Elliotte Friedman seemed to agree.

From Elliotte’s 31 Thoughts podcast:

“I think he’s going to be willing, like some Nashville guys have done, to take a little bit less, no state tax. But this is what another player who used to play in Nashville told me. He said that if you’re going to do that, you want a no-move clause so that Nashville can’t trade you to somewhere else where you don’t get the state tax benefit. And Nashville doesn’t do that.”

Nashville does have a history of trading high-end defensemen and it makes sense that Ellis might be concerned about signing a team-friendly deal only to be moved to a location where his tax burden goes up and he didn’t get what he was worth in the first place.

There is plenty of trade interest for Ellis and teams willing to pay him handsomely if acquired.

Dylan Larkin Willing to Take Hometown Discount

Craig Custance of The Athletic writes the Detroit Red Wings are hopeful they can get Dylan Larkin signed to a long-term deal at a reasonable rate. Larkin is also said to be willing to work with the Red Wings to find a comfortable middle ground where he’s rewarded for his production but isn’t handcuffing the team moving forward. Custance writes:

“It’s got to make sense for the team as well as myself,” Larkin said. “I don’t want to be a burden on the cap or for the team. I really want to do something that — obviously it’s my future, when I want to have a family later in life, it’s something that can be pretty significant — but I also want to win and I want to be on a team that can have good players and can be competitive.” source, “Dylan Larkin’s contract is next on the Red Wings’ checklist but it’s a bit complicated”- Craig Custance – The Athletic – 07/12/2018

It feels like both sides want to get something done quickly and a long-term deal is expected. But, the Red Wings are pretty jammed up when it comes to the salary cap and need to get themselves sorted before they can offer what Larkin appears to be worth. It appears David Pastrnak‘s six-year, $6.67 million per season deal and Nikolaj Ehlers seven-year, $6 million per season contract could be the comparables.