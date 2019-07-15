In today’s NHL rumor rundown, one NHL columnist thinks the Winnipeg Jets might have their eyes on two young players who may be available out of Dallas and Edmonton, the New York Rangers might be considering an interesting tactic in regards to Jacob Trouba and the Los Angeles Kings were looking to make a splash at one time. Are they still? Plus, there’s new regarding Nick Leddy’s status with the New York Islanders.

Jets to Inquire About Puljujarvi and Honka?

Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg News thinks the Winnipeg Jets might take some time to check in with the Dallas Stars to see if they are shopping defenseman Julius Honka and what the asking price might be. After losing Tyler Myers and Jacob Trouba, they could use a less expensive defenseman.

Julius Honka, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He also says the Jets should also be checking in with the Edmonton Oilers and seeing what the cost is for forward Jesse Puljujarvi. He could be a fit, wouldn’t cost a lot and maybe catches fire with Patrik Laine.

Related: NHL Rumors: Flyers, Avs, Blackhawks, More

Dallas Stars an Option for Canucks?

It’s no secret the Vancouver Canucks are trying to move forward Loui Erikkson. Satiar Shah asks, what about a team like Dallas where Eriksson has a history?

Kyle Quincey (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

If the Stars had any thoughts that Eriksson could rebound where he once played, they could include Andrew Cogliano who has two seasons left at $3.25 million and/or Blake Comeau who has two seasons left at $2.4 million per season.

Related: NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blackhawks, Stars, More

Islanders to Trade Nick Leddy?

Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post mentions that the New York Islanders may take a long look at the idea of trading defenseman Nick Leddy. With three seasons left on his contract and with a number of teams looking for defensive help, this may be the best time to move his $5.5 million per season salary.

The Islanders would then focus on improving their forward corps with the money they save.

Kings Talking to Teams About A Few Trade Ideas

Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports that the Los Angeles Kings started talking to both the Edmonton Oilers and Arizona Coyotes around the time of the NHL Entry Draft. They were working on some big trade ideas.

Mar 3, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) on the ice during the second period of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Among them, the Kings talked to the Edmonton Oilers about winger Jesse Puljujarvi but didn’t want to take the remaining years of Milan Lucic‘s contract. New Oilers coach Dave Tippett was a fan of Matt Luff, so it was believed he was part of the trade along with a draft pick.

The Kings also spoke with the Arizona Coyotes, possibly moving Jeff Carter and Alex Goligoski.

Where these conversations stand now is unclear but one has to think after adding Phil Kessel, the Arizona discussions have slowed, if not stopped completely.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Sabres, More

Rangers and Jacob Trouba Thinking 9-Year Deal?

Larry Brooks of The NY Post is reporting the New York Rangers and Jacob Trouba‘s camp might be looking at a unique loophole in contract negotiations.

Winnipeg Jets’ Jacob Trouba speaks to the media. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Trouba’s arbitration date is set for July 25th and while the Rangers could sign him for a maximum of seven seasons right now, if they allow him to go as far as arbitration and he’s awarded a one-year deal, they could then sign him for another eight seasons making it a nine-year deal when all is said and done.

This tactic is technically illegal to “officially talk about” under the terms of the CBA but if they work this out behind the scenes, it could earn Trouba an extra $15 million while keeping his cap hit under the $7.75 million range. The only risk is Trouba struggling in that one season he’s awarded by an arbitrator and the Rangers choosing to trade him.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sabres, Canadiens, More