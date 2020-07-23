NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Oilers, Hall, Seattle Kraken, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news that Filip Zadina of the Detroit Red Wings could be heading to the Czech Republic, Oilers’ prospect Philip Broberg might actually make the team’s top-six, and is there any more news on the Taylor Hall talks with Arizona?

Finally, where did the name Kraken come from for the new Seattle expansion team?

Zadina to Join Czech Republic Team?

HC Ocelari Trinec of the Czech Extraliga all but confirmed that conversations are taking place that would see Red Wings prospect Filip Zadina play overseas.

Filip Zadina, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The club responded to a tweet (translation required) that alleged that both Zadina and Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman are working to get Zadina playing in his native Czech Republic. More specifically Zadina would play for Ocelari, which is a top team in the Extraliga and employs Zadina’s father, Marek Zadina, an assistant coach. The club stated that they too are “currently discussing the arrival.”

Updates on Taylor Hall and Coyotes Negotiations

Darren Dreger of TSN was asked if there was progress on contract extension talks after it was revealed Taylor Hall and the Arizona Coyotes were potentially working on a new deal. He responded:

“No I wouldn’t say there is progress. It all stems from a meeting, a dinner if you will, last week involving Xavier Gutierrez, who is the new president and CEO of the Arizona Coyotes, I believe ownership was involved. They met with Taylor Hall, but it was more of a friendly meeting, a get to know sort of dinner.

Dreger adds that Hall’s agent Darren Ferris wasn’t there and neither was the general manager John Chayka. Dreger said Hall is willing to be patient and if he goes to unrestricted free agency then he’ll do that. Both sides are prepared “to play this thing out.”

Oilers Broberg to Be on Blue Line Top Six?

From Mark Spector’s most recent article on Sportsnet, it appears Philip Broberg — who we reported yesterday was announced as going into the Oilers team bubble — has actually outplayed Evan Bouchard and passed him on the team’s depth chart.

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers, 2018 NHL Draft, Dallas, TX, June 22, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Spector notes that there are even questions about whether or not Broberg could be in the Oilers top-six for defensemen during the postseason. He writes:

Broberg scored twice in Saturday’s post-practice scrimmage, one an end to end rush and the other a slick one-timer off a James Neal feed. He has gone from being Edmonton’s 11th defenceman to (at worst) No. 8, passing William Lagesson and Evan Bouchard on the depth chart. He may even have leapfrogged Jones, though we’ll give Jones some time to get his game back.

Spector says Broberg has already jumped up the Oilers depth chart. Meanwhile fellow Swede and Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson “knows that he may yet be part of an Oilers blue line that dresses three Swedes among its starting six.”

Seattle Expansion Team Name Origin

The reactions to the announcement by the new Seattle franchise that the team will be named the Kraken seems mixed. But, the name didn’t come without serious thought that took more than 18 months of discussion and research.

The team’s new general manager Ron Francis said, “Seattle’s a city with a deep maritime history. I think this name embodies a connection with the sea and a curiosity of what lies beneath it.” He added, “It’s a natural tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.”

fans: RELEASE TH–



us: say less pic.twitter.com/QuggaYUXHk — Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

The name and design itself came after NHL Seattle executives gathered about 1,200 names and 215,000 votes from fans. The team says it listened to the majority of the feedback and cited that forums, polls and events, as well as discussions with historians and others, all led to this name. “At the end of the day, the Kraken consistently rose to the top., Francis said.