In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there are more details surfacing as to who or what might have lured John Chayka away from the Arizona Coyotes (if in fact, that relationship is over). The Edmonton Oilers lost a few bodies at a recent scrimmage, and the Detroit Red Wings might be thinking about a deal with the new Seattle Kraken expansion franchise.

Finally, we say goodbye and show our respects to a hockey great as Eddie Shack has passed away.

Chayka Lured Away by Ownership Group?

We reported yesterday that there’s something odd going on inside the Arizona Coyotes management and ownership group. General manager John Chayka isn’t likely joining the team in the bubble, he has cleaned out his office, and it appears he and the ownership group are not working together.

Buffalo Sabres and Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Further to that story, according to Coyotes insider Craig Morgan, an offer has come to Chayka from an outside group that is not looking to have him be a manager somewhere else. It’s being called “another professional opportunity.,” and could be a position in ownership somewhere.

Patrick Johnston of the Ottawa Citizen is connecting dots that lead to Pegula Sports and Entertainment out of Buffalo. Kim and Terry Pegula own more than just the Buffalo Sabres. They own the Buffalo Bills, the Rochester Americans, the rink and the hotel complex next door. Chayka grew up about 40 minutes from Buffalo and there is word the Pegulas were interested in Chayka before he joined the Coyotes.

Johnston says, “Don’t be surprised if you see him going home to take up a bigger position with PSE.”

Red Wings to Work Deal With the Kraken?

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press wonders if there’s a connection between the Detroit Red Wings and the new Seattle Kraken franchise. She also looked at the possibility of general manager Steve Yzerman swinging a deal with the Kraken and sending Frans Nielsen or Justin Abdelkader to the new team ahead of the expansion draft.

Justin Abdelkader, Detroit Red Wings, December 20, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nielsen ($5.25 million annual average value) and Abdelkader ($4.25 million) are the second- and third-highest played players on the Wings and there is speculation one could be moved to help the rebuild of the Red Wings club. St. James suggested the problem with that deal is that the Red Wings would have to include a draft pick or a prospect in the deal which defeats the purpose.

She writes:

That does not make sense for a rebuilding team. Plus, in 2021, Nielsen only has one year left on his deal, and Abdelkader, two – that creates scenarios in which either could reasonably be subject either to demotion to the minors or a buyout. source – ‘Who will Detroit Red Wings protect in Seattle Kraken expansion draft? Our list’ – Helene St. James – Detroit Free Press – 07/24/2020

Still with the Red Wings, earlier this week, it was reported that winger Filip Zadina was in talks to start next season with HC Ocelari Trinec of the Czech Extraliga. According to MLive’s Ansar Khan, center Joe Veleno is also a part of the discussions with Trinec.

Oilers Injury Issues at Camp?

The Edmonton Oilers held a touching memorial scrimmage yesterday for recently deceased forward Colby Cave and while the tribute was emotional, there was other news coming out of that scrimmage.

Darnell Nurse was not on the ice after tweaking something a practice Thursday

Darnell Nurse was not on the ice after tweaking something a practice Thursday and both Riley Sheahan and Kailer Yamamoto took some bumps that took them out of the game. It appears Yamamoto is ok, and there isn’t much in the way of updates on Sheahan. Head coach Dave Tippett says Nurse was unfit to play Saturday but should be back with the team Sunday.

Philip Broberg got another look with Nruse absent and he impressed.

Maple Leafs Remember Eddie Shack

Finally, our condolences go out to the friends and family of Eddie Shack. Shack died at the age of 83 on Saturday after losing a battle with throat cancer. He played 16 seasons with six different NHL teams but was considered to be a Toronto Maple Leaf. The team announced his passing on Sunday and remembered him for helping the franchise win four Stanley Cup Championships in the 1960s.

The Maple Leafs are deeply saddened by the passing of Eddie Shack.



A three-time all star and four-time Stanley Cup champion, Eddie entertained Leafs fans on the ice for nine seasons and for decades off of it. He will be greatly missed.



Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/vMz0pznuNv — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 26, 2020