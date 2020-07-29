NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Canadiens, Golden Knights, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is news the Toronto Maple Leafs will be loaning a player currently in their bubble to the KHL, the Anaheim Ducks have made a signing, and the Golden Knights explain their decision not to bring Max Pacioretty into their bubble. The Detroit Red Wings will go goalie shopping and finally, has Dale Weise of the Montreal Canadiens signed a deal with another team while playing for the Habs?

Maple Leafs to Loan Korshkov to KHL

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Egor Korshkov may be part of the team’s current postseason roster, but he isn’t likely to play much. Under contract for next season, it sounds like the Maple Leafs are going to loan Korskov out to the KHL.

According to multiple sources, including Russian news source Sport24, Korshkov had planned to sign a contract with HC Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. That said, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman has updated the report, noting that instead of letting him sign, Korshkov will be loaned out rather than having his contract terminated with the Leafs.

Doing the deal this way for the Maple Leafs leaves open the option for Korshkov to play for Toronto at some point next season.

Dale Weise Agrees to Deal With Another Team?

As strange as it might sound that a player might sign a deal with one team, but play for another as a play-in contender in this year’s postseason, that appears to be what Dale Weise of the Montreal Canadiens has done.

Dale Weise, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Perhaps not confident he’ll keep employment in the NHL, Weise, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent, could be heading to Switzerland. According to reporter Guillaume Lefrançois of La Presse in Montreal, Weise has a deal in place with a Swiss team, HC Lausanne, where he will play in 2020-21.

Weise has struggled in the past seasons, landing in Montreal after playing with Philadelphia Flyers.

Red Wings to Go Goalie Shopping?

According to MLIVE.COM’s Ansar Khan, acquiring a goaltender sits atop the Detroit Red Wings to-do list. Khan’s not sure Steve Yzerman can convince notable UFA goalies to willingly sign with the team so he believes a trade is the best plan.

Matt Murray, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Khan said possible options include Matt Murray or Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Allen of the St. Louis Blues, or Alexandar Georgiev of the New York Rangers.

Ducks Sign Milano

The Anaheim Ducks have officially confirmed a new deal with restricted free agent Sonny Milano. As per a report from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Milano is set to make $1.6 million next season and $1.8 million in 2021-22.

Milano hasn’t exactly panned out like many would have hoped since being drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets. He’s skilled but inconsistent. But after joining the Ducks and scoring five points in nine games before the season ended, the team must have seen enough to feel a new deal was warranted.

Hurricanes Lose Two

According to Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer, Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that it is doubtful that defenseman Dougie Hamilton and forward Martin Necas play this season.

That’s a big loss for the Hurricanes as they get set to battle the New York Rangers.

Golden Knights Explain Leaving Pacioretty Behind

David Schoen of RJ Sports reports that Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that one of the reasons Max Pacioretty did not join the team in Edmonton was because they weren’t sure what kind of access the players would have to workout equipment. It was important Pacioretty have the right tools to rehab.

Vegas Golden Knights Paul Stastny celebrates with Max Pacioretty (AP Photo/Benjamin Hager)

DeBoer was pleasantly surprised to see the accommodations. “The weight room is fantastic,” he said. He added, “… but the ice time and the availability to rehab someone back from an injury with basically unlimited ice is something that probably was the key to leaving him back.”