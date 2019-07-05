In today’s NHL rumor rundown, the buzz going around is that there might be an offer sheet on the horizon for Mitch Marner, the Vancouver Canucks and one of their unsigned restricted free agents are getting a bit closer to a deal, and the Flames have some internal housekeeping to do before they can do much of anything else. What’s the latest on Jake Gardiner and will Jordan Binnington re-sign?

Marner Offer Sheet Coming?

David Pagnotta reports there is increased talk that at least one team is “very seriously considering” sending Mitch Marner an offer sheet. There are no details as to when that could happen and if Marner would consider signing it. There are also reports Marner and the Maple Leafs are still talking about an extension.

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

The Fourth Period believes Marner is looking for around $11.5 million per season and any offer sheet would come in around $12 million per season. The team making it is hoping that because the Maple Leafs don’t want to spend more than $10 million per season, they wouldn’t match at $12 million.

If the Maple Leafs are forced to retain Marner at a $12 million cap hit, they would absolutely have to move more salary out.

Mike Kelly believes one team that might be considering this move is the New York Islanders who missed out on Artemi Panarin. They wanted to make a splash and this would do it.

All of this offer sheet speculation has been heard by more than just one person. Joey Vandetta reports he’s heard similar talk.

Canucks and Boeser Getting Closer?

Rick Dhaliwal reports the Vancouver Canucks and forward Brock Boeser are still working on a new deal. That said, there is still a long ways to go as neither side is budging at the moment.

Flames Active on Trade Discussions

Darren Haynes of The Athletic noticed the Calgary Flames have been relatively quiet during the free agent period. He says it’s because the team is being proactive in other areas like trade discussions. GM Brad Treliving said, “We’ve got internal business, which is priority No. 1.”

Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk (James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

That internal business comes in the form of four RFAs that need attention. They are Matthew Tkachuk, David Rittich, Sam Bennett and Andrew Mangiapane. Treliving said:

“I don’t necessarily know if there’s a batting order there. Obviously, the internal business, we’re cognizant of it, before we start venturing outside the tent and looking outside and adding to our team,” Treliving said. source – ‘Despite an unusually quiet July 1, the Flames have plenty of work to do this summer’ – Darren Haynes – The Athletic – 07/20/2019



Once those RFA’s are taken care of, if there are trades, it might be ones that send forward Michael Frolik ($4.3 million) or defencemen Travis Hamonic ($3.85 million) out.

Jake Gardiner News

Jonathan Davis reports he’s been told that Jake Gardiner hasn’t received an offer from any team that has been for more than two years. The injury issues have GM’s concerned and Gardiner is holding out in hopes of getting a longer offer.

Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner has improved his game considerably since the 2015/16 season (Photo by Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

James (@account4hockey) cites a report from Eric Engels that says the Montreal Canadiens are interested in Gardiner but he’s not getting the term he thought he’d be getting.

Gardiner is interested in coming back to the Maple Leafs but understands how much of a discount he’d have to take to return there.

Blues and Binnington Talking

David Pagnotta notes the St. Louis Blues and restricted free agent goaltender Jordan Binnington continue contract talks. Nothing is imminent but talks are progressing in the right direction.