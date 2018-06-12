In today’s rumor rundown, we’re examining some of the many rumors swirling around the NHL right now. With a lot of potential moves on the horizon, there are also some hockey insiders wondering if we should expect moves that haven’t been discussed much.

What’s the status on Mike Hoffman and the Senators and how does Mark Stone fall into the equation? Would the Dallas Stars actually consider moving one of their best players? What’s going on with the Boston Bruins and why are the Winnipeg Jets looking like they might be in for a major shakeup?

News on Mike Hoffman

It looks like a strong possibility Hoffman is moved between now and the NHL Entry Draft. He’s got two years left on his deal at a $5.1875 million cap hit but that’s not money teams are afraid to take on. Still, the Senators won’t be getting great value for a player who’s being paid fairly well and any team that has less cap space will look to send money back to the Senators while the Senators themselves are rumored to want draft picks in the 2nd and 3rd round.

The delay right now is Ottawa trying to get what value they can out of him. As it relates to Hoffman, Elliotte Friedman said in his 31 Thoughts, “I do think there’s something going on there. Ottawa has two first-rounders this year and then they don’t have another pick until the fourth round, so I can see them trying to add that in. I think Hoffman could be a guy they would consider moving.”

Part of why the Senators are so eager to move Hoffman is to make room for Mark Stone who most believe is going to cost the Senators a pretty penny to keep in the fold.

Related: NHL Rumors: Buyouts Coming, O’Reilly, Golden Knights, More

Tyler Seguin Trade a Possibility?

Considering how good a player he is and that it seems odd that a team would consider trading him, Andy Strickland wonders if forward Tyler Seguin might be someone that pops up in trade rumors simply because the Dallas Stars might be facing a similar situation to that of the New York Islanders and John Tavares. It’s not that ownership is an issue or that questions surround the team, but Seguin would be a free agent after next season and the Stars would like to avoid questions about whether or not he’s going to re-sign.

Strickland says, “Already interested to see how the Tyler Seguin situation plays out in Dallas. Stars will undoubtedly like to stay away from a potential Tavares/Islanders situation.”

This is, of course, assuming there are going to be issues renegotiating an extension between the two sides. Seguin has a bit of a history but since coming to Dallas, things have been much calmer and there has been no news that he’s got interest in leaving.

Related: NHL Rumors: Kovalchuk, Lucic, Voynov, More

Some News on The Boston Bruins

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston took a look at a few pending issues in Boston right now. He named five potential trade possibilities for the team this summer including their need for a top-four left-handed defenseman, and a second line scoring right winger.

While he is one of their top offensive d-men, the Bruins could move the smaller Torey Krug for someone bigger. The Edmonton Oilers or Carolina Hurricanes might have interest.

Boston is trying to move out David Backes and his $6 million cap hit for the next three years and hoping a team who needs to reach the cap floor will consider him. Otherwise, the Bruins might consider buying out his deal.

If the Bruins are considering moving David Krejci, it is because of his $7.25 million salary but it would leave a huge hole at center for the team.

Tuukka Rask carries a $7 million salary cap hit. and while they would like to move that money, the organization is not sold that Anton Khudobin, Zane McIntyre, and Daniel Vladar are ready to be a No. 1.

There is some talk around defenseman Brandon Carlo but the consensus seems to be the organization doesn’t want to move him. The Bruins felt they missed him in the playoff this year and while he might not be an impact player, he is valuable.

Pacioretty to Kings Heating Up?

It sounds like the Montreal Canadiens and Max Pacioretty are talking contract because teams have expressed interest in him but are concerned about what he’ll cost long-term. If the Canadiens can do a sign and trade, they may be able to get more value from the trade if teams know what they’re getting and not just for next season. The LA Kings are still one of the teams often mentioned when it comes to a trade acquiring Pacioretty.

Jets Losing Pieces

Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom has informed the team that he will not be returning next season, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports in his latest 31 Thoughts column. It sounds like the reason is where he fits in the lineup and the fact that he was scratched in Game 5 of the playoffs against Nashville. It also sounds like Paul Stastny and the Jets didn’t talk much and that the team might lose Mathieu Perreault based on cost vs salary needed for other players.