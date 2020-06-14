NHL Rumors: Penguins, Canucks, Flyers, Wild, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news on the Vancouver Canucks and the status of some pending free agents. In Philadelphia, one scribe talks about the chances Shayne Gostisbehere is traded. Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, there could be players leaving the organization next season. Finally, will Marcus Foligno re-sign in Minnesota? He certainly wants to.

Canucks Chances of Re-Signing Key Free Agents

Rick Dhaliwal wrote a long tweet, updating fans on the status of some of the Vancouver Canucks key free agents and where GM Jim Benning might be at with their contract extensions. He focused on the status of Tyler Toffoli and Chris Tanev.

Tyler Toffoli, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Noting the Canucks will likely need to move out some salary to get these players signed, Toffoli’s agent Pat Brisson said:

“During the pandemic I’ve been in touch with Jim a few times. For the short time that Tyler has been in Vancouver, he has definitely enjoyed the city and the direction of the team.”

Dhaliwal also wanted to update speculation that defenseman Chris Tanev was willing to sign a one-year deal to stick with the Canucks. That is not the case. After talking to various sources, he writes “there is no way Tanev will accept a 1 year deal.” He added that, “players work hard to become UFA’S, a 10 year veteran and a top 4 defenseman like Tanev will be looking for term on the market.”

Flyers Asking Price For Gostisbehere

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer updates reports on the possible trade status of defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere out of Philadelphia. He writes:

Shayne Gostisbehere is the most likely guy, but as I’ve written, the Flyers will need to get a good return for an offensive-minded defenseman who, despite consecutive subpar seasons, has loads of potential. And, remember, this season he was hindered by a knee injury that recently required surgery. source – ‘Flyers mailbag: Fans ask about Carter Hart, Gritty, preparing for NHL’s tournament, and more | Sam Carchidi’ – Sam Carchidi – 06/10/2020

He still believes a second-round choice or a winger with 20-goal upside might get it done.

Foligno Wants to Re-Sign With Wild

During a podcast appearance with Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota Wild winger Marcus Foligno said he’d like to work out an extension with the Wild a this offseason. Foligno will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason and the changes in salary cap could mean he’ll have trouble land a big raise on his current $2.85 million price tag, unless he has a huge season.

Foligno said:

“My goal is, when we do come back, just to be ready and build off the season I was having and obviously would love to sign an extension in Minnesota no doubt. I’ll let my agent focus on sorting this stuff out.” source – ‘It Runs in the Family for the Wild’s Marcus Foligno’ Michael Russo – The Athletic podcast – 06/03/2020

He said he wasn’t planning on going back to the facility until there was an approved Phase 3 date set in place.

Latest on Penguins Trade Speculation

In a recent mailbag segment, Josh Yohe of The Athletic was asked what about the goaltending situation in Pittsburgh and speculates Matt Murray could hit the trade block.

Matt Murray, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Saying Murray would command the most money, if the Penguins were to keep both Tristan Jarry and Murray, they would have to make a bigger trades, perhaps moving a player like Kris Letang.

Yohe writes:

My sense is that it’s almost certain one of the Penguins’ goaltenders will be traded whenever the next off-season arrives. Let’s call it November. My hunch is that Matt Murray will be the one to go. He’s going to command a lot more money, and the salary cap is about to drop, maybe significantly. source – ‘Yohe mailbag: Will the NHL play, and what are the Penguins’ chances?’ – Josh Yohe – 06/09/2020

When asked which others players he believed would not be back with the team, he suggested both Nick Bjugstad and Patrick Marleau would likely exit the organization.