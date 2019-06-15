In today’s NHL rumor rundown there are updates out of Carolina, Columbus, Washington, Florida, and Toronto as each team tries to make moves in preparation for the NHL Entry Draft, the free agency interview period on June 23 or the start of free agency on July 1.

LeBrun on the Carolina Hurricanes

TSN and The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun notes he expects there to be a split when it comes to the Carolina Hurricanes and Michael Ferland.

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Micheal Ferland

He writes the lack of discussions since the end of the season suggests Ferland will head to July 1 or at least to the June 23 UFA speaking period.

He writes the lack of discussions since the end of the season suggests Ferland will head to July 1 or at least to the June 23 UFA speaking period.

I think Ferland would like to keep Carolina as an option but hearing from other teams certainly appears to be in the cards right now.

LeBrun also reports that the Hurricanes have reached out to Justin Faulk to see if there might be some interest in talking contract extension this offseason. He believes Faulk would consider staying.

Blue Jackets Want Control of Panarin and Bobrovsky Situation

We reported the notes from Pierre LeBrun that the Blue Jackets haven’t given permission to agent Paul Theofanous to speak directly with teams on pending UFAs Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky. LeBrun updates that situation in his latest article for The Athletic.

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky celebrates win with Artemi Panarin

He suggests the Blue Jackets want to get at least one of Panarin or Bobrovsky involved in a sign-and-trade for the eight-year deal, but more than that, want to retain control over the situation. They saw what the Flyers were willing to give up just to talk to pending UFA Kevin Hayes and believe someone like Panarin would be worth a third-round draft pick.

The trick for Columbus will be convincing teams like Florida or the New York Rangers that they shouldn’t take a chance come July 1 and are better to give up something to secure the rights to negotiate first.

Florida Working to Move James Reimer

George Richards of The Athletic reports that the Florida Panthers are working on a trade to move goaltender James Reimer.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The idea here is that the team will be pursuing Sergei Bobrovsky in free agency and have too many goaltenders with Reimer and Robert Luongo under contract. James Mirtle also suggests the path of a buyout if a trade can’t be facilitated.

The Panthers could retain salary in order to facilitate a Reimer trade, but should they, that gives the option of only one additional buyout since they are already paying off the contract of Jason Demers after moving him to Arizona. Teams are only allowed to retain salary on three players per season.

The buyout window opens tomorrow, while the free agent interview period—and likely the first time the Panthers can speak with Bobrovsky—opens on June 23.

Maple Leafs Shopping Garrett Sparks

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic tweets that the Maple Leafs are “quietly” shopping Sparks in trade talks.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Garret Sparks

That the Leafs are looking to move a financially-friendly deal when they could really use an inexpensive backup is a bit of a head scratcher so they must see something there that is concerning. Perhaps they have their eyes on the other netminders in their system, namely Kasimir Kaskisuo, Ian Scott and Joseph Woll.

Capitals Want to Keep Carl Hagelin

LeBrun also reports the Washington Capitals are hoping to keep Carl Hagelin around and trying to get him to sign a new contract.

It looked as though keeping him might be tricky but when the team freed up some money in the Matt Niskanen trade, they found the resources.