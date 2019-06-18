In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is speculation out of Pittsburgh with the Penguins, questions in Boston with the Bruins, and notes on the Tampa Bay Lighting, among others.

Penguins Interested in Simmonds?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now said that after clearing some space by moving Olli Maatta, the Pittsburgh Penguins might have interest in Wayne Simmonds on cheaper AAV.

Nashville Predators right wing Wayne Simmonds (David Berding-USA TODAY Sports)

Kingserski writes:

Scuttle from a league source is the Pittsburgh Penguins could enter the fray for free agent winger Wayne Simmonds. Unprompted, Saturday second-hand sources tied the long-time Philadelphia Flyer winger and the Penguins. The source posited the Penguins want more snarl among their forward crew and there is belief Simmonds will get a call from the team. source – ‘Penguins Free Agent Rumor: Pens, Wayne Simmonds Could Fit’ – Dan Kingerski – PG Hockey Now – 06/15/2019

Citing these as secondary sources, Kingerski does admit the Penguins want to get more physical. For now, he says, for the uninitiated, “league sources”, don’t buy a Simmonds jersey just yet.

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette says no one should be surprised if Pittsburgh shuffles the chairs around to move positions at this year’s NHL Entry Draft. Vensel writes:

With no picks in the second or third round, he hopes to get his hands on another pick or two, whether it’s by trading down or dealing a veteran prior to the draft. source- ‘Penguins GM Jim Rutherford open to dealing for more picks in ‘real deep’ NHL draft’ – Pittsburgh Post Gazette – Matt Vensel – 06/11/2019

The Penguins possess five picks in the 2019 NHL Draft but Rutherford called the draft “real deep” and could move a player like Tristan Jarry for additional selections.

David Backes Staying in Boston

There has been plenty of buzz that Boston Bruins forward David Backes is a trade candidate to leave Boston. It appears that is not accurate.

David Backes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston, says GM Don Sweeney told him the veteran forward isn’t going anywhere and the team envisions him as a bottom-six, fourth-line guy moving forward.

At 35 years old, Backes is an expensive option with two years and $6 million per season still on his deal. This is either posturing or there’s something else Backes brings that Boston sees as worth it for that much salary in such a low-end spot on the roster.

Stralman to Test Free Agency

It appears as though, at the very least, Tampa Bay Lightning free agent defenseman Anton Stralman will be seeing what other options are out there beyond the Lightning.

Word is that Stralman will be coming back to the United States to take part in the UFA interview period which begins next week. Stralman’s agent Marc Levine told Joe Smith of The Athletic that Stralman wants to explore his options.

Anton Stralman #6, Tampa Bay Lightning – taken on January 25, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It was said that Stralman’s leaving was not a given but it has to be noted there hasn’t been much ground gained when it comes to discussions about a contract extension with the Lightning.

If he chooses to leave, there should be options available to him. Even while dealing with injuries this past season, he logged over 20 minutes a night and is a right-shot defender in a pool of righties that isn’t all that deep.

Sharks Need to Make Adjustments

After extending Erik Karlsson, the San Jose Sharks have $26.5 million tied up in three defenders for the next six seasons. Worse yet, they have approximately $13 million in salary to sign UFA’s like Joe Pavelski, Joe Thornton and RFA’s Timo Meier and Kevin Lebanc.

SAN JOSE, CA – MARCH 01: Joe Pavelski #8 of the San Jose Sharks prepares for warmups against the Colorado Avalanche at SAP Center on March 1, 2019 in San Jose, California (Photo by Brandon Magnus/NHLI via Getty Images)

Craig Custance notes Sharks GM Doug Wilson did recognize his issue and said, “Under a cap system, choices and decisions have to be made.” Expect some salary cap restructuring as players are moved to make room for more contracts that aren’t as costly per season. Don’t expect Gustav Nyquist to be back.