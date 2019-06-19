In today’s second installment of the NHL rumor rundown, there are updates on a few names circulating the rumor mill including Patrick Marleau, the recently bought out Corey Perry, Joe Pavelski, and news on the Minnesota Wild.

Marleau Wants to be Trade Back to San Jose

It’s no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs need to clear salary cap space. While rumors surround Nikita Zaitsev who has asked to be moved, another name in the mill is Patrick Marleau who is aware he’s a possible trade target. As such, he’s asked to be moved back to San Jose.

Patrick Marleau could potentially jump into the top 10 in games played. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos broke the news during a Tuesday appearance on “Prime Time Sports” on Sportsnet 590 in Toronto. Kypreos said:

“So right now, my understanding is San Jose’s not sure yet. [Sharks general manager] Doug Wilson’s in a position to say, ‘Yeah, maybe I’m interested, but not certainly at the price of the last year of the contract.’ So, I would probably believe that a third team would need to get involved, a team that needs to get to the [salary] floor. The Leafs would have to entice that team to take [Marleau’s] contract, and have to give up something. And then if [the third team] were to buy out Marleau, then San Jose could come in and sign him at a number that they’re satisfied with.”

This isn’t just a complicated trade, it’s a hard one. Marleau has a full no-movement clause, and can veto any potential trade, meaning it’s San Jose or Toronto.

San Jose moved Justin Braun to clear up cap space so they aren’t likely eager to add a ton of additional salary. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs aren’t likely to want to retain 50% of Marleau’s contract to make it easier for San Jose.

Wild Open to Trade Offers

Jessi Pierce of NHL.com is reporting that Minnesota Wild GM Paul Fenton said they are open to “any and all” trade offers.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Trevor van Riemsdyk battles Minnesota Wild’s Jason Zucker for the puck. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

There has been plenty of buzz surrounding Jason Zucker and perhaps this declaration is just a reminder for GM’s but Fenton said, “I’m very happy with our goaltending and our defense. But I think if something became available where I could move something to get something that would improve us in an area, then I definitely would consider it.”

It sounds like the Wild are not going to be big players on July 1 but they are actively trying to use the trade market to improve their team.

Sharks and Pavelski Update

Craig Custance has updated the situation in San Jose when it comes to the Sharks and Joe Pavelski. Custance said, as of yesterday he’d been told that the re-signing of Erik Karlsson didn’t close the door on a Pavelski re-signing.

San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski skates during warmups before Game 7. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

While there’s still a real concern as to how the team will fit him in salary-wise, contract talks between the sides have been ‘cordial.’

Kevin Kurz suggests not to assume that the Justin Braun trade means a Pavelski deal is forthcoming. He doesn’t believe the two sides are close to any kind of deal and it’s not at all a slam dunk.

Corey Perry Headed to…

After Corey Perry was bought out on Wednesday, immediately media and fans started speculating as to where he’d end up. So far, there’s been no real updates on that situation.

Most of chatter is about what he’d take to sign a new deal somewhere and the wonder is how low he’d be willing to go to prove he’s still got something in the tank or if he’d want to sign a better deal with a team that might not be a contender.