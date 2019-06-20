In today’s NHL rumor rundown there are updates on some of yesterday’s rumor hits including more on Jesse Puljujarvi, Alex Edler, Mikkel Boedker and more.

Puljujarvi Willing to Play in Europe

Puljujarvi’s agent Markus Lehto told reporters, including Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, that if the winger is not traded out of Edmonton, he will play overseas next season. Meanwhile, GM Ken Holland has responded, to Bob_Stauffer on Oilers Now radio, “I’m not trading anybody because they want to be traded. But if we can find something that works for everybody, I’ll look at it. If not, I’m not doing anything.”

It appears things between the Oilers and Puljujarvi have gotten messy in a hurry but Holland isn’t going to just trade the player to get him out of his hair.

According to Lehto, multiple teams have already shown interest while Spector adds that Jokerit (KHL) or Karpat (SM-liiga) would be preferred landing spots.

Ryan Rishaug of TSN tweeted the Oilers are looking for a third-line NHL forward in exchange for Puljujarvi, and if they can’t get one they might just hold tight.

Alex Edler Deal Done?

According to Iain MacIntyre, while the Vancouver Canucks are not planning on making an Edler announcement tonight because a deal is not finalized yet, it is expected the team will announce on Friday at the draft that they have extended the defenseman.

Based on a report by Elliotte Friedman, Edler’s deal could end up being for four years. The key to this deal was being able to get the expansion draft looped issue solved.

Jason Brough reported prior to the appearance of an Edler deal, that if the Canucks didn’t bring him back, they might have tried to sign both of Jake Gardiner and Tyler Myers. His belief was that the team wanted to make a significant change to their blue line.

Still with Vancouver, Nick Kypreos says it doesn’t sound like the Canucks and Brock Boeser will be doing a max term deal. Boeser’s deal could be for four or five years at around $7 million a season.

Finally, the Canucks are looking to move if a report by Matthew Sekeres is accurate. The speculated ask in return is about what the San Jose Sharks got when they traded Justin Braun (a 2nd and 3rd round pick).

Senators in the News

The Ottawa Senators are hoping to trade winger Mikkel Boedker, reports Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch. He adds there is mild interest from some teams.

The idea behind moving Boedker isn’t due to a lack of production but more the 29-year-old isn’t as useful in the middle of Ottawa’s rebuild as he would be elsewhere. The Senators figure they can pick up some younger assets that will be more beneficial longterm.

Garrioch writes:

The club would also like to move veteran winger Mikkel Boedker, who has one year with a cap hit of $4 million left on his contract and $3 million in salary, and there is mild interest from a couple of teams. source – ‘GARRIOCH: No shortage of talking as Ottawa Senators prepare for NHL draft weekend’ Burce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 06/19/2019

Garrioch also writes that the Senators would like to keep the door open to moving up in the draft and that more discussions are planned with agent J.P. Barry in regards to a Cody Ceci extension. Finally, there’s a strong possibility that defenceman Ben Harpur could be moved.

