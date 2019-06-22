In our second installment of the NHL Rumor Rundown, there are more whispers coming out of the draft, including notes on P.K. Subban out of Nashville, news on names like Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin out of Pittsburgh and the Avs trying to cool the talk on a Tyson Barrie trade.

Subban on the Trade Block Saturday?

Nashville Predators star P.K. Subban is being mentioned as a potential trade option. Multiple reports, including one from SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, suggests the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks are looking into Subban’s availability if the Predators decide to make a move.

PK Subban, Nashville Predators Oct. 19, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There are reports the Predators are willing to eat as much as $3 million per season worth of Subban’s contract, should the right deal fall into place and TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported the Predators are believed to be looking to clear cap space for free agency or have the space to make a Roman Josi extension work.

There were other whispers that New Jersey might be a destination for Subban.

** Update: Subban did, in fact, get traded to the Devils on Saturday.

Malkin and Letang Not Going Anywhere

Pens Inside Scoop is reporting comments made by Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford when discussing forward Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang. In regard to trading either player, he said, “I’m prepared to say it’s highly unlikely.”

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins, January 2, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He added, “My point was I’m open to accepting calls and having conversations about our players. I wasn’t aggressively active on trying to move those top guys.”

There has been a lot of buzz around the Penguins leading up to the NHL Entry Draft but not much talk during it. It will be interesting to see if that changes.

Senators Second-Round Picks in Play

Bruce Garrioch is reporting the Ottawa Senators are getting a lot of interest in their second-round picks – No. 32 and No. 44 picks.

Ottawa doesn’t seem afraid to move those picks either. It is being reported that Sens management when back to the hotel after the first-round to talk about potential scenarios in respect to trades in Round No. 2.

Avs Trying to Cool Barrie Talk

Despite speculation, the Colorado Avalanche are working on a deal that would move offensive d-man Tyson Barrie, Avs GM Joe Sakic told A.J. Haefele of BSN Denver that there is no truth to the idea that Tyson Barrie is already traded.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is congratulated after his power-play goal by teammates Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen, J.T. Compher and Tyson Barrie (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

So too, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now that the rumors are “news to him.”

Zuccarello to Hit Free Agency

As per a report by Elliotte Friedman, the Dallas Stars and forward Mats Zuccarello are continuing to talk but GM Jim Nill expects Zuccarello will test free agency before making his decision.

Keep an Eye on Rasmus Ristolainen

One of the names to keep an eye on during Saturday’s draft coverage is defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. There is talk he could be on the move and Vancouver might have engaged in some conversations regarding a possible trade.

The Tampa Bay Lightning may also be a part of that discussion.

Final Cap Number Will Be?

Darren Dreger of TSN reported this morning that the NHLPA had a board call scheduled today to finalize the cap number for next season. The target is between $81.5 – $82 million and an announcement will come this weekend.

NHLPA has a board call today to finalize the cap range for next season. Between $81.5 – $82 million remains the target. Announcement later today or, worst case, tomorrow. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 22, 2019

Once the announcement does come, there might be more movement in terms of trades, especially if the number is closer to the $81.5 million.