NHL Rumors: Islanders and Marner, Gardiner, Oilers, Sharks, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, are the New York Islanders making a play for Mitch Marner? What options is Jake Gardiner considering? What are options the Edmonton Oilers are toying with as they search the NHL for an affordable winger? Where will players like Anton Stralman, Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry end up? They are all talking to different franchises this week.

Islanders Interested in Marner

According to @Prospects_Watch, Darren Dreger said on TSN 1050 that he believes the New York Islanders are one of the teams interested in Mitch Marner. It’s not about “sticking it” to the Maple Leafs if they were to make an offer but that they actually believe Marner is a perfect fit for them.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev trips up Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet agreed that the Islanders might be in the hunt as he said they match three important criteria. They have the cap space, the willingness to do something bold and the draft picks to send the other way.

The Buffalo Sabres might consider Marner as well and the Islanders are also interested in Artemi Panarin.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Simmonds, More

Oilers Interested in Joonas Donskoi and Gustav Nyquist?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports that the San Jose Sharks are going to be a team targeted by other franchises because of their sticky cap situation. The Edmonton Oilers might have their eyes on a couple of options out of San Jose including Joonas Donskoi and Gustav Nyquist.

Sharks right wing Joonas Donskoi (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

Many teams in the league have “kicked the tires” on Donskoi, including the Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres. The Oilers have also shown potential interest in Nyquist.

LeBrun writes:

Gustav Nyquist was a nice fit with the Sharks as a trade deadline pick up and San Jose, despite its cap issues, hasn’t closed the door bringing him back. Of course, other teams are calling this week on the four-time 20-plus goal scorer, including the likes of Edmonton and Detroit, according to sources. source – ‘LeBrun Notebook: Recent UFA Ben Hutton is an intriguing option on the blue line’ – The Athletic – Pierre LeBrun – 06/26/2019

LeBrun notes that the Oilers are really scouting the market at wing hoping to find one that fits their budget. Brett Connolly is also on their radar.

Related: NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Panarin, More

Options for Jake Gardiner

Steve Simmons reports the Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, and Toronto Maple Leafs are high on Jake Gardiner’s list of potential landing spots in free agency. As of Monday, there was no word on who he’ll be meeting with.

According to @Prospects_Watch, reports from Bob McKenzie on TSN 690 were that Gardiner is looking for a long-term deal at $7 million per season.

Corey Perry Market Materializing?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet indicates that the Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins and Dallas Stars are among teams on Corey Perry’s radar.

Corey Perry, Anaheim Ducks, Oct. 24, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There were earlier reports that potentially linked Perry to the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks and it appears he’ll have a number of options once July 1 opens up.

Related: NHL Rumors: Capitals, Oilers, Golden Knights, More

Anton Stralman in Florida?

According to Pierre LeBrun, UFA defenseman Antron Stralman, 32, has about six teams on his radar who have reached out this week. A Florida Panthers source confirmed that they’ve inquired on him.

Pavelski Meeting With Teams

LeBrun also tweeted that Jo Pavelski is meeting with teams and has visited a couple of locations already. Among the cities are Dallas who LeBrun wrote Monday, were among the teams with serious interest in the 38-goal star forward. He also met with Tampa and there’s potential for a third team visit, I don’t know which team.

In fact Pavelski after meeting with the Stars this morning is already in Tampa tonight meeting with the Lightning. There’s potential for a third team visit, I don’t know which team. Plus he’s talked with several teams on the phone this week https://t.co/lvSwbEO3RD — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 27, 2019

LeBrun said Pavelski has also spoken on the phone with several teams.