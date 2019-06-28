In our second installment of the NHL rumor rundown for June 28, 2019, there are more rumors coming as the NHL approaches the opening of free agency on July 1.

The Calgary Flames are being linked to a goaltender out of Philadelphia but has some experience in Alberta, trade talk seems to be picking up again in Pittsburgh but is it about Phil Kessel? And, the Maple Leafs are going to be front and center in the news today.

Flames Interested in Cam Talbot

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic tweeted this morning that the Calgary Flames and Cam Talbot are still both looking at all of their options, but there is a “decent possibility” of a deal when free agency opens next week.

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest said he believes the veteran goaltender will be signing a one-year deal with the Flames.

Everyone knows that teams and players talk money and contracts even though they aren’t supposed to during the free agency interview period, but if this is accurate reporting, expect this deal to be announced the minute free agency opens.

Sticking with the Flames, it sounds like they are interested in Patrick Maroon, as are a number of other teams.

Sounds like Flames are among several teams looking into Patrick Maroon. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 27, 2019

Related: NHL Rumors: Islanders, Bruins, Red Wings, More

Trade Talk Heating Up in Pittsburgh?

Yesterday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reported that trade talks for the Pittsburgh Penguins were “heating up” again. It’s not clear if GM Jim Rutherford is back to trying to move Phil Kessel or if there’s something else he’s trying to accomplish.

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Phil Kessel celebrates his winning goal with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Yohe writes:

Multiple reports in the past two days have linked the Penguins with right wing Corey Perry, a star for more than a decade with the Ducks. However, a source in the Penguins’ organization said that Rutherford has “no interest” in bringing Perry to Pittsburgh… There have also been reports in recent days that have linked Wayne Simmonds to the Penguins. Simmonds is a player the Penguins have long respected, as he gave them fits for many years with the Flyers. However, despite the reports of there being mutual interest, numerous sources have confirmed that the Penguins don’t even intend on offering him a contract because of their salary cap situation. source – ‘Penguins trade talks are ‘heating up’ as Jim Rutherford looks to make a deal’ – The Athletic – Josh Yohe – 06/27/2019

If it is Kessel he’s trying to move, and if Rutherford is going after a “hockey trade” that brings back something that can help the Penguins immediately, a deal might be extremely hard to find.

Related: NHL Rumors: Islanders and Marner, Gardiner, Oilers, Sharks, More

Maple Leafs in the News Today

It appears there will be lots of Toronto Maple Leafs discussion today. From the official announcement that Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson have signed, to rumors surrounding Mitch Marner, there will be lots to talke about.

(Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Latest Marner and Maple Leafs Rumblings

Pierre LeBrun said on TSN 1050 that the Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t receive any trade offers for Mitch Marner at the draft.

@Prospects_Watch: Elliotte Friedman: “I think the Leafs are going to offer him 2×8, I think they’re going to say, we all believe the cap is going up in 2 years, why don’t you sign then when we have more room and the maximum is higher?”

Focus on Marner now means Jake Gardiner is gone. He will get paid good money from another team on July 1. The Maple Leafs would have looked to someone like Anton Stralman instead but after calling his camp, realized the asking price was too high.

Flyers and RFA Provorov Deal Not Close

Frank Seravalli is reporting that it doesn’t sound like the Philadelphia Flyers and RFA defenseman Ivan Provorov are close on a deal. Provorov wants to see what the market develops before signing.

Pavelski in Tampa?

@Prospects_Watch is reporting a quote from Pierre McGuire that suggests “There’s a real chance Joe Pavelski ends up in Tampa Bay. It’s an opportunity for him to play with his best friend Ryan McDonagh, both played at Wisconsin.”

Marleau Headed to San Jose

This might not be much of a shocker in terms of a rumor but with the Patrick Marleau buyout officially complete, it’s a 99.9% probability Marleau and the San Jose Sharks reunite and get a deal done and ready for announcement early on the morning of July 1.