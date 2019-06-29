NHL Rumors: Rangers, Capitals, Oilers, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors, there are updates out of New York where the Rangers are rumored as only willing to go so far when it comes to trying to acquire Artemi Panarin. There is speculation the Washington Capitals might still be in on forward Brett Connolly and the Edmonton Oilers have a few things potentially on the go over the next 24-48 hours.

Finally, are negotiations with Mitch Marner going off the rails for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

What’s the Latest on Marner?

Kyle Dubas has told media he’s staying in touch with Marner and his people and while the fan base is starting to get antsy, wants to remind everyone that Mitch and Darren (his agent) are well within their rights to do what they’re doing.

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 11: Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) reacts to his penalty shot goal during Game 1 of the First Round between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 11, 2019, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs are confident a deal will get done and in preparation for that, Chris Johnston reports the Maple Leafs have spoken with a number of players who potentially could sign for the league minimum or close to it. They are trying to do some value shopping.

It seems like a two-year bridge deal is more likely now than it ever has been in the past.

There is the chance another team could silently sneak in and chat with Marner. Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 590 (repeating the same thoughts on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer):

“Marner is supposed to be in New York this weekend for Matt Martin’s wedding. I wouldn’t be surprised if he had a meeting there, more with the Islanders than anybody else.”

Ottawa Senators and Cody Ceci Not Close

David Pagnotta reports there has been no progress made between the Ottawa Senators and restricted free agent defenseman Cody Ceci. If he’s not re-signed by July 5th he can file for arbitration, but what is more likely before July 5th is that the Senators could trade him.

Rangers Drawing a Line on Panarin

When talking about Artemi Panarin, @Prospects_Watch quoted Darren Dreger of TSN who said, “There’s some speculation Panarin wants a bit more than $12M annually, that might push the New York Rangers out of the game.”

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Artemi Panarin (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Larry Brooks of the NY Post says his sources are saying that the New York Rangers won’t get into a bidding war for free agent forward Artemi Panarin and won’t go higher than seven years in the $11 to $11.25 million range per season.

Essentially, the Rangers can’t match what the New York Islanders or Florida Panthers might be willing to offer.

Washington Capitals Not Out on Connolly?

It was assumed by most people that forward Brett Connolly would be leaving the Washington Capitals but after the Andre Burakovsky trade to Colorado, Isabelle Khurshudyan says the door may not be totally closed.

Washington Capitals right wing Brett Connolly (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

That said, the cap space freed up by Washington might not be for Connolly. Both Khurskudyan and Tom Gulitti wonder if the Capitals plan is to re-sign Brett Connolly or go after a different third-line right-winger.

Edmonton Oilers Busy Over Next 24-48 Hours?

One of the teams rumored to be in on Brett Connolly was the Edmonton Oilers. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug says the team has a few third-line center options in mind among trying to add Connolly to their offense. These could include Valtteri Filppula, Derick Brassard and Brian Boyle.

Valtteri Filppula, New York Islanders, September 17, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bob Stauffer said on Oilers Now that he believes the team has lots of balls in the air, maybe more than he initially believed a week and a half ago. He expects the Oilers to try things to open up cap space.

Meanwhile, Jim Matheson says that Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland continues to try to find a Jesse Puljujarvi trade. The asking price by Holland is someone else’s top prospect or a forward between the age of 25-30 who can help the Oilers this year and next.

Jonathan Willis of The Athletic suggests there are five free agent goaltenders that might make sense for the Oilers: Petr Mrazek, Mike Smith, Semyon Varlamov, Keith Kinkaid and Curtis McElhinney.

Willis says:

Given how critical the position is, and how wide open the market is in a low cap-growth year, Edmonton has been linked to most of the significant goalies in free agency. source – ‘Five free-agent goalie options who might make sense for the Oilers’ – Jonathan Willis – The Athletic – 06/28/2019

Stars to Buy Out Valeri Nichushkin

Fox Sports Midwest’s Andy Strickland reports that Dallas will be placing Valeri Nichushkin on unconditional waivers for the purposes of buying out the final year of his contract.

After signing a two-year, $5.9 million contract, he failed to score a goal over 57 games in 2018-19. He essentially played himself out of the lineup.

