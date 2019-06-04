In today’s NHL rumor rundown there is news on the likelihood Taylor Hall stays with the New Jersey Devils, there is more to the Phil Kessel and Minnesota Wild rumors, Patrick Marleau is likely gone from Toronto and the Philadelphia Flyers traded for Kevin Hayes in the hopes they could sign him to an extension.



Taylor Hall to Be Traded?

Despite the fact the New Jersey Devils won the NHL Draft Lottery and have budding star Nico Hischier, it appears they might be preparing to move their best forward in Taylor Hall.

New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period is citing that multiple sources have said that as of now, Taylor Hall is not interested in signing a contract extension with the New Jersey Devils. He is eligible to do so as early as July 1.

Pagnotta says it’s likely the Devils explore the idea of a trade but it’s unclear if Hall would sign an extension with the team that acquires him. His lack of desire to re-sign at this time could be a reflection of his interest in testing free agency.

Hall does not have trade protection in his contract and there would certainly be a fair share of teams interested should he become available. New Jersey’s best bet in keeping him should they decide not to trade him is to win. That might make them aggressive buyers this offseason.

Marleau As Good as Gone?

Pagnotta also wrote that Patrick Marleau’s days in Toronto are as good as done and the Maple Leafs, as he points out has been well reported by multiple outlets now, are trying to move him.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Patrick Marleau (Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)

According to Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos, reports are that Marleau’s family is returning to San Jose and he’d like to be closer to them. The Sharks aren’t listed as one of the teams expected to have interest but the Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, and Los Angeles Kings are listed as possible trade partners.

Kessel to Minnesota Deal Not Dead

According to Prospects Watch: TSN’s Bob McKenzie says that the Pittsburgh Penguins could still end up trading Phil Kessel to the Minnesota Wild.

Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins, January 2, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kessel has already nixed a trade to Minnesota because he feels like they aren’t contenders. That said, under the assumption Kessel might finally agree to move if he knows the Penguins don’t want him, if Kessel eventually agrees, the deal would be a one-for-one for Jason Zucker.

This may be the best deal available for Kessel that doesn’t include the Penguins retaining salary.

Flyers To Make a Run At Keeping Hayes

On Monday, the Philadelphia Flyers traded for Kevin Hayes and did so with no idea he’d sign an extension with the team. As Elliotte Friedman points out, there is nothing imminent on an extension but the Flyers will make every attempt to sign him.

Nothing imminent with Kevin Hayes and PHI. But, as this trade signifies, PHI will make a run at keeping him. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 4, 2019

The Flyers were a team listed as ready to be aggressive and this trade certainly demonstrates that. They are the first team to make a big trade and didn’t wait for the official offseason to begin.

New GM Chuck Fletcher has publicly stated he has multiple holes to fill in his lineup so he may not be done making deals. Should Hayes not want to sign with the Flyers, they still have plenty of time to try and move him to reacquire the fifth-round pick they gave up in the deal.

