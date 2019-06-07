In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there are updates out of Philadelphia where the Flyers are trying to finish what they started with the acquisition of Kevin Hayes, the Dallas Stars are making some moves and there is potential movement on a Joe Pavelski re-signing in San Jose. Plus, did a star forward from the St. Louis Blues almost get traded to Boston?

Hayes Signing in With Flyers?

Jared Clinton of The Hockey News writes that even if a fifth-round pick doesn’t turn out for the Jets, it’s good they got something by moving the rights of Kevin Hayes. The question is, can the Flyers get Hayes under contract or did they throw away a fifth-rounder?

Winnipeg Jets forward Kevin Hayes (Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

If the Flyers could get Hayes to sign an extension, not only would that give them a center who could play a number of different roles, but it would allow Philadelphia to continue playing Claude Giroux in the hybrid winger position. This is almost as important for the club as Giroux has thrived over the past two seasons in that role.

Clinton also write that the Hayes move is not the last move and that Philadelphia expects to remain aggressive this summer.

Jim Nill Trying to Avoid Big Mistakes

Mike Heika of NHL.com writes that Jim Nill is navigating through potential landmines this summer for the Dallas Stars and that could make them a team to watch.

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 24: General manager Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars looks on during the 2017 NHL Draft at United Center on June 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nill said:

“The summertime is when you make a lot of big decisions, and you try to come up with the structure of what you want your team to be. But you know that by the end of next season, a lot can change, and you have to be ready for that, too.”

It seems clear that one of the changes coming to the Dallas Stars is the “working core” of the team that will need minor tweaking. Outside of that,Mats Zuccarello remains a huge priority as he needs to be re-signed.

Already taken care of in Dallas, the team re-signed both defenseman Roman Polak and forward Mattias Janmark to one-year deals.

Pavelski and the Sharks

San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski indicated that he and the team haven’t talked much about a new contract. He told Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News that there has been “a little bit of talks” and he remains optimistic that he’ll work out a deal to stay in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, CA – MARCH 01: Joe Pavelski #8 of the San Jose Sharks prepares for warmups against the Colorado Avalanche at SAP Center on March 1, 2019 in San Jose, California (Photo by Brandon Magnus/NHLI via Getty Images)

Pavelski’s 38 goals will certainly generate a lot of interest on the open market if he can’t come to terms with the Sharks but his age also has to be considered if a team is willing to offer anything beyond a couple of seasons.

It is expected his asking price will stay around the $6 million per season mark.

Schenn Was Almost Moved

Looking back at the St. Louis Blues season and realizing they are one win away from the Stanley Cup is amazing when you think about it. An interesting story is coming out from TSN’s Frank Seravalli that center Brayden Schenn was almost moved.

St. Louis Blues’ Brayden Schenn and Ryan O’Reilly skate to the bench after losing to the Dallas Stars. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Schenn admitted at one point that he believed that he was going to be traded to Boston. Thank goodness for the Blues they didn’t pull the trigger on that deal as the 27-year-old has put up 11 points in 23 games for St. Louis so far in the postseason.