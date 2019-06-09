In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there are rumors out of Anaheim in respect to Corey Perry, speculation the Los Angeles Kings are dumping Dion Phaneuf, rumors surrounding Matt Duchene and more. Are the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets good trade partners?

Perry’s Future With the Ducks

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun notes that the Anaheim Ducks have a ton of respect for Corey Perry but are likely looking to move his extremely large contract.

Corey Perry, Anaheim Ducks

LeBrun says the Ducks are talking trades with a number of teams and they know they’ll have to eat some of his $8.625 million salary. Should they not be able to find a trade partner, he may get bought out. “Still lots to play out, but it does appear that ’s days might be numbered with the Anaheim Ducks,” says LeBrun.

General manager Bob Murray declined comment.

A trade will be challenging as Perry is 34 and coming off a season in which he had only six goals and 10 points in 31 games following knee surgery that saw him miss the first 51 games of the 2018-19 season.

LA Dumping Phaneuf

Like the Ducks are talking a Perry trade, the Los Angeles Kings are looking to move defenseman Dion Phaneuf.

TSN’s Darren Dreger said that Kings are talking to teams about the veteran defenseman and if they can’t find any trade partners, they could consider a buyout.

Suitors in on Matt Duchene

Most people know the favorites to land free agent Matt Duchene are the Nashville Predators. They’ve been linked to Duchene since he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets. There’s also a chance he stays in Columbus.

Blue Jackets center Matt Duchene

That said, a couple of new potential landing spots have emerged.

TSN’s Darren Dreger said that Duchene’s agent Pat Brisson continues to talk with Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen, but that among the suitors to land him, don’t count out the Arizona Coyotes. “They’ve got a new injection of ownership there so perhaps there is more capital for John Chayka to work with and I’m told that Matt Duchene is Arizona’s primary focus,” Dreger said.

Pierre LeBrun also mentioned Buffalo in the conversation. LeBrun said the Buffalo Sabres aren’t planning on stopping after signing Jeff Skinner. He says the Sabres are looking for both a second line center and a top-six winger. If Duchene isn’t one of the names Buffalo kicks tires on, they may have interest in Jason Zucker.

Staying with Buffalo, Lance Lysowski reports that the team is in discussions with forward Jason Pominville and are hoping to bring the veteran back on a cheaper deal. After locking up Jeff Skinner to a massive deal, the Sabres will need cheap contracts and Pominville has worked effectively as a bottom-six forward who can produce some offense.

Oilers and Jets Good Trade Partners?

Jonathan Willis of The Athletic looked at the potential of the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets working together and thinks they could be a good match to solve each others problems.



The Jets could offload players like Mathieu Perreault or Dmitry Kulikov, even Nikolaj Ehlers, who is coming off a disappointing season. In return, the Jets would give a defenseman like Darnell Nurse or Andrej Sekera and some of Edmonton’s youth.

Willis goes through a number of trade options but seems to settle on the idea that if a deal is done, it won’t be a massive one.

