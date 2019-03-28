In today’s NHL rumor rundown, Anders Lee and the New York Islanders are delayed on a contract extension due to term, the Buffalo Sabres aren’t quite ready to evaluate their coaching and management situation despite knowing something needs to change, another Boston University prospect is making his way to the NHL this season and the Flyers have to make a decision on Cam Talbot.
Anders Lee Extension Stalled
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun is reporting that contract extension talks between the New York Islanders and pending UFA forward Anders Lee have stalled. It appears the hurdle is the length of the contract extension.
“It is interesting. Anders Lee has not yet signed a contract extension. And believe me, he wants to sign one,” LeBrun said. Apparently, getting a contract done with Lee is still a priority for the Islanders and there has been a dialogue between the two sides. Speculation is that Lee is looking for a seven- or eight-year deal and Islanders are hoping not to have to go that long.
Bowers Expected to Sign With Avs
Add Shane Bowers to the list of prospects expected to be signed away from Boston University. He didn’t have the greatest sophomore season, but that isn’t stopping the Colorado Avalanche who are rumored to be giving him a three-year entry-level contract.
According to Jeff Cox of the New England Hockey Journal and Bob McKenzie of TSN, the deal can begin this season, but the first year will not be burned considering the Avalanche have only five games remaining in the season.
Sabres to Make Sweeping Changes?
Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 is reporting that Buffalo Sabres owner Kim Pegula might decide to bring on a new manager to work alongside GM Jason Botterill. When asked, she said:
“I know we’re close to the end but usually that stuff we usually look at after the season when we sit down and have our usual annual post-season review, so all that stuff will be discussed and talked about with Jason and with Phil and the players like the normal course of business, so we’ll look into that”
This is assuming Phil Housley and Botterill make it to those meetings. Mike Harrington of TBN Sports believes
Talbot and Flyers Not Talking
Cam Talbot was acquired by the Philadelphia Flyers from the Edmonton Oilers and was supposed to mentor and backup young goaltender Carter Hart. Unfortunately, he hasn’t done that very much, seeing little game action since the trade. This has changed the optics of looking at re-signing Talbot which is something the Flyers were heavily considering when they made the trade.
John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, no progress has been made on negotiations of any kind but Talbot has said he’d like to stick around in Philadelphia beyond this season. If he does, the Flyers will need to choose him as a backup over both Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth and that means taking a pretty large