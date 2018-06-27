In today’s rumor rundown Patrick Maroon has a number of interested teams including two cities he’s already familiar with, Michael Grabner has been contacted by a team that is pitching to John Tavares and Tobias Rieder is being viewed as a player who can offer some additional help in a number of areas to a handful of teams. Plus, we take a look a handful of quick hits as July 1 and free agency approaches.

Patrick Maroon Looking at Places He Knows Well

Both Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports and Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch note that the St. Louis Blues have reached out to Patrick Maroon in hopes that the St. Louis native might be interested in playing for his hometown team. Maroon is a popular option for free-agent left-wingers in this year’s crop of UFA’s and multiple teams have expressed interest. There are also rumblings the Edmonton Oilers are considering offering a deal to Maroon who said he would absolutely talk to them again when the time came to make a decision on the next few years of his playing career.

Maroon scored 43-points this past season between the Oilers and the New Jersey Devils and will likely be seeking something in the neighbourhood of $4 million per year for three or four years. For fans in Edmonton who are hoping to see Maroon back in an Oilers jersey, they got a bit excited to see Maroon playing mini-golf at West Edmonton Mall on Monday at a time it was rumored the Oilers might be interested in talking a contract. This doesn’t mean Edmonton and Maroon are close, it could simply be that he was visiting the home he still owns and making other arrangements.

Bruins Aren’t Just Working On Tavares

While the Boston Bruins were making their scheduled pitch to John Tavares, the club was also making supplemental moves by reaching out to Michael Grabner’s camp. Mark Divver of the Providence Journal says the Bruins have “checked in” on Grabner thanks to their need for another veteran right-shot who has speed. Some are also speculating that Boston may have noted this during their pitch to Tavares seeing as the two have history playing together with the New York Islanders.

Tobias Rieder Growing in Popularity

Tobias Rieder may not be the most flashy name now available in free agency, but he is a popular one, especially when it comes to speed, penalty killing and depth on a roster that could use a two-way forward who can score. There are plenty of teams rumored to be interested after the Los Angeles Kings declined to give Rieder a qualifying offer. Sportsnet’s Rick Dhaliwal states that the Vancouver Canucks are interested but that at least four or five other suitors are as well.

Scott Cullen has him at the top of a list of the most interesting names to keep an eye on. Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal said, “If I’m Oilers and price is right I’m trying to bring Rieder back as UFA after trading him once before. He’d be solid 3rd line player and he can skate.” Rieder and Leon Draisaitl have a history of playing together in international competitions. Whether it be Edmonton or another team, it will likely cost a franchise two or three years at around $2.5 million per season to get him under contract.

Notable Updates: