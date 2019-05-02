In today’s NHL rumor rundown there are some predictions coming out of Vegas as far as who might be staying or going with the Golden Knights, why the team decided to promote Kelly McCrimmon to the position of GM and what the Oilers will do next. There is also news coming out of New York regarding their blue line and buzz Dave Tippet would leave Seattle for a coaching job.

Golden Knights Possible Changes

Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports that he is expecting some changes in Vegas after the team suffered its first really disappointing finish since they joined the NHL.

William Karlsson (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

Of the big-name trade possibilities, William Karlsson tops the list. It isn’t that Vegas doesn’t want Karlsson, but more that there might be trouble reaching a new deal.

Granger writes about Karlsson:

I think he signs a long-term deal with the Golden Knights and continues to be their most consistent player for the next handful of years. Having said that, we can’t rule it out as a possibility. After all, this entire salary cap issue is revolving around making room to sign Karlsson. source – ‘Which Golden Knights are most likely to be traded this summer?’ – Jesse Granger – TheAthletic – 05/01/2019

The most likely players to be traded will be Cody Eakin and Ryan Reaves. He has a year left on his deal at a $3.85 million cap hit and could be moved to clear cap space. The return would be picks, prospects or the opportunity to move up in the draft. Reaves is a player everyone in and outside the organization seems to love but his $2.775 million cap hit is problematic.

Colin Miller and NIck Holden might also be on the list of players who could be on the move.

Related: NHL Rumors: Penguins, Oilers, Red Wings, More

Oilers Interest in McCrimmon Triggered Promotion

With the news today that Kelly McCrimmon was promoted to GM of the Vegas Golden Knights, Mark Hunter has probably become the lead candidate for the GM position in Edmonton and it explains why the Oilers were not granted permission to speak with McCrimmon for an interview.

KELOWNA, CANADA – OCTOBER 25: Head coach Kelly McCrimmon of Brandon Wheat Kings stands on the bench during first period against the Kelowna Rockets on October 25, 2014 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

It also assumed the interest from Edmonton is part of the reason McPhee decided to make the move with McCrimmon that he did. John Shannon reported that this was a decision made on Friday by McPhee and approved by ownership on Saturday.

McCrimmon GM in Vegas. McPhee is President of Hockey Ops. McPhee offered KM new post last Friday. Took it to ownership on Saturday. — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) May 2, 2019

Andy Strickland writes that moves like the one Vegas made today is only the start of this type of management restructuring. Strickland said, “You’re going to see more of what we’re seeing with George Mcphee in Vegas as experienced General Managers focus on running the hockey side of an organization with a GM working underneath them.

Related: NHL Rumors: Sabres, Penguins, KHL, More

Dave Tippet Itchy to Coach Again

There has been an increase in rumors that Dave Tippett wants to get back behind an NHL bench. He’s currently an adviser with the Seattle expansion team but is now officially taking steps toward the vacant coaching positions in the NHL.

FILE – Arizona Coyotes head coach Dave Tippett (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

Sportsnet’s Elliott Friedman writes that Tippett has interviewed for the Buffalo Sabres head coaching vacancy, along with Jacques Martin, Rikard Gronberg, and Sheldon Keefe.

Related: NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Jets, More

Blue Jackets Interested in Finnish D-Man

Aaron Portzline writes the Columbus Blue Jackets are one of the teams interested in Finnish free agent right-handed defenseman Oliwer Kaski. Kaski played two seasons at Western Michigan but spent the last three years playing in Finland.

The 23-year-old recorded 19 goals and 32 assists for 51 points in 59 games this past season.

Rangers to Improve Blue Line

The Adam Fox deal is not the only deal the New York Rangers are expected to make. Larry Brooks of the NY Post writes the Rangers might look to move Kevin Shattenkirk and could be willing to retain 50% of his salary and they may choose to buy out Brendan Smith.