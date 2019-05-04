In today’s NHL rumors there is speculation about what the New York Islanders will do now that they’re out of the playoffs, the Vancouver Canucks have to make decisions on a couple of defensemen and what will happen in Edmonton if Ken Holland takes the job as GM?

What’s Next for New York Islanders

Emily Kaplan and Chris Peters of ESPN took a look at what the Islanders will do now and the keys to their offseason. First, they’ll have to decide whether or not they re-sign Anders Lee, Jordan Eberle, and Brock Nelson.

(Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

For Eberle, term may make the difference between whether or not a deal gets done and some people are assuming he’ll be gone come free agency. Nelson will want a raise thanks to his consistent and increased production as their No. 1 center.

As for other players who will be looking for raises, goaltender Robin Lehner will want far more than the $1.5 million he made last year but there are whispers the Islanders might go after Sergei Bobrovsky which would see Lehner likely move on. If top prospect Ilya Sorokin comes to North America, it could also leave the Islanders goaltending situation wide open and the team could look to trade Thomas Greiss.

Some speculation is that maybe the organization becomes big players in free agency, taking runs at players like Artemi Panarin or Matt Duchene. Larry Brooks of the NY Post assumes this is because the team lacks “upper-echelon, high-octane offensive talent.” Brooks even asks if the Islanders might contemplate an offer sheet for Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner?

Related: NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Malkin, More

Changes Coming in Vancouver

Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet 650 writes that Brian Burke believes the Vancouver Canucks and defensemen Chris Tanev and Alex Edler may part ways.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Burke said, of Tanev, “He has been a quality player on bad teams but I think it’s time to move on because of health issues.” Burke said he feels the same way about Edler who is a good guy but probably not the reliable player the Canucks need.

Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet wrote that the Canucks and Brock Boeser‘s camp have started contract extension talks.

Related: NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Oilers, Rangers, More

What If Ken Holland Takes Oilers GM Offer?

It was reported Friday that the Edmonton Oilers formally offered Ken Holland the position of their next general manager. If he accepts to job, there is an expectation of massive change throughout the management team.

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 24: General manager Ken Holland of the Detroit Red Wings talks with his staff during the 2017 NHL Draft at United Center on June 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

First, Holland would bring Tyler Wright with him to amateur scouting which could leave Keith Gretzky on the outs and Holland wants full autonomy to fire and hire who he wants. It would typically be assumed a new GM would have this power, but this was a sticking point for Holland so the expectation he has some big changes in mind.

Related: Report: Edmonton Oilers Offer Ken Holland Job as GM

Washington in No Rush to Re-sign Holtby and Backstrom

J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington suggests the Washington Capitals face tough decisions but as for Braden Holtby and Nicklas Backstrom, aren’t in a rush to re-sign them. Each has a year left before becoming a free agent but at their age and the little money Washington can spend, the team will take their time negotiating.

Both players would like to stay but understands the business of hockey may make that easier said than done.