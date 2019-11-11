In today’s NHL rumors, there is an update on the severity of Mitch Marner’s injury, the Buffalo Sabres may be forced to make a trade earlier than they might have liked and defensemen Torey Krug went down with a mysterious injury on Sunday; how long will he be out?

Marner to Miss a Month

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced via Twitter that Mitch Marner will miss a minimum of one month due to the ankle injury he suffered earlier this week. He will be re-evaluated by the team in a month’s time and likely placed on LTIR until then.

Toronto Maple Leafs Mitchell Marner (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Derik Hamilton)

This is not good news for the Maple Leafs who were hoping to see what a fully-healthy lineup would look like when Zach Hyman was placed back into the mix. For now, it does mean the Maple Leafs won’t need to make a quick roster move to open up space.

Sabres May Not Be Able to Wait

There have been rumors surrounding the Buffalo Sabres that they may have to trade one of their defensemen for forward help. Speculation was they’d wait until Zach Bogosian and Marco Scandella returned injuries but Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News suggests the Sabres may not be able to wait.

Marco Scandella, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sabres GM Jason Botterill is watching as the team struggles to score, reaching three goals in a game just once in their last seven. They’ve also dropped in the standings after leading the NHL at one point. With a stretch of 10 games in 17 days coming up, talk around the team is growing.

Harrington writes:

It’s a brutal schedule largely caused by the time it takes to get to and from Sweden and get used to the time change. General Manager Jason Botterill probably doesn’t want to risk suddenly getting thin on defense with that kind of schedule by making a trade. He might have no choice. It doesn’t seem like he can wait until the trade deadline in February. It seems like a big move needs to happen. source – ‘The long journey is over but Sabres’ intrigue is just beginning’ – Mike Harrington – Buffalo News – 11/09/2019

Torey Krug Injured?

In last night’s Boston Bruins vs the Philadelphia Flyers game, Torey Krug wasn’t on the bench as the game wound down in overtime and the shootout. It was unclear as to where he was. News after the game and on Monday is that Krug has suffered an injury.

Torey Krug, Boston Bruins, Dec. 2, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It is unclear as to how severe the injury is or where it happened, only that its an upper body injury. The Bruins have called up Urho Vaakanainen on an emergency basis this morning, which leads to speculation it can’t be good news for Krug front.

Don’t Expect Apology From Don Cherry

After Don Cherry made comments about the wearing of poppies on Saturday’s broadcast, making what many deem to be discriminatory remarks, Sportsnet has issued an apology and his partner during Coach’s Corner, Ron Maclean, has as well. Don’t expect an apology from Cherry.

Cherry, 85, has been dragged through the mud on social media since Saturday but it doesn’t appear that will change his stance. “I have had my say,” he told the Toronto Sun on Sunday.

Joe Warmington writes:

He doesn’t care if you are new to the country or born here, he just doesn’t want people to forget the safe and prosperous lifestyle enjoy here thanks to those who fought or died in war. “It seems to have upset people,” Cherry said. “Like I said, Joe, you can put in that I said my piece and I will leave it there.” source – ‘WARMINGTON: No apology from Don Cherry on HNIC poppy comments’ – Joe Warmington – Toronto Sun – 11/11/2019

