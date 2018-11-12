In today’s rumor rundown, there is plenty going on around the NHL including speculation some teams might be panicking. The Los Angeles Kings may have realized a coaching change was not enough, the Edmonton Oilers are scurrying to find a way to win, the Senators may look to move Matt Duchene and the Montreal Canadiens are stumped on what to do about Carey Price.

LA Kings on the Cusp of Bigger Moves

A few sources around the Los Angeles Kings are suggesting there may be more moves coming for the organization. David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period suggests GM Rob Blake could be increasing his effort to make an “impactful roster move” and has been eyeing the trade market for weeks.

Dennis Bernstein then added he thinks the Kings would make Tyler Toffoli available in a trade for William Nylander. He suggested there are too many players in LA who have gotten comfortable and that changing coaches may not be enough of a change.

More NHL Names on the Move

Speaking of Toffoli, Michael Traikos of the Toronto Sun took a look at five players he believed could be traded this season and while Toffoli was one of the four, he also included William Nylander, Matt Duchene, Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Kreider.

In one example, on Duchene, Traikos writes:

One year later, it’s time to trade Matt Duchene again. As a pending unrestricted free agent, he was always going to be traded sometime this season. But after a video surfaced of Duchene and several Ottawa players trashing their assistant coach during an infamous Uber ride, the Senators can no longer wait until the Feb. 25 trade deadline. source: ‘TRAIK-EOTOMY: It’s time for Ottawa Senators to trade Matt Duchene’ – Toronto Sun – Michael Traikos – 11/08/2018

Kevin Hayes Decision Getting Tricky

Brett Cyrgalis of the NY Post writes the recent play by the New York Rangers, namely, Kevin Hayes has started to make the decision on whether or not to trade Hayes a little trickier.

Hayes is a 26-year old pending unrestricted free agent and with his excellent play, his value is going up. But, as the overall team play increases and the Rangers may be potentially in a playoff spot, are they willing to move one of their better players and risk missing the postseason?

The Rangers are still looking at options for Mats Zuccarello, who is also a pending free agent and 22-year old goaltender Alex Georgiev. Georgiev has shown glimpses that he might be a No. 1 goalie, and if he is, he probably won’t stay with the Rangers since Henrik Lundqvist and Igor Shestyorkin are around.

Things Are Getting Iffy in Edmonton

The Oilers lost their fourth-straight game last night in an ugly contest against the Colorado Avalanche. The coach is on the hot seat again, there are question marks as to the netminding (Cam Talbot was pulled) and the team has reshuffled their lines in practice on Monday putting Leon Draisaitl back with Connor McDavid. Even the GM has admitted, “None of our Dmen are exceptional passers”.

Clearly, the coach is coaching to pick up some must-needed wins as Draisaitl and McDavid are statistically not a long-term fix but he’s playing them together to spike the offensive output of the team. This type of move screams concern over the immediate future and what the Oilers do realize they may be in trouble.

Peter Chiarelli was on Oilers Now radio show and said that defenseman Andrej Sekera has started skating with the team and some are wondering if a return around Christmas can be expected?

Would Montreal Actually Consider Moving Price?

The Montreal Gazette took a look at the idea of trading Carey Price after the most recent Canadiens 6-5 overtime loss to Buffalo on Thursday. Brendan Kelly believes management must help the struggling Price or consider trading him. He’s not been the reason the Canadiens are having a better-than-expected season.

There are serious questions as to what might be mentally bothering Price. So the team needs to help him as a person, which might not be easy with the pressure of being the highest-paid goaltender in the NHL. The team also badly needs a No. 1 center and with the right trade and working of the salary situation, Price could fetch that in return.