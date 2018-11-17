

In today’s rumor rundown, the questions surrounding the Calgary Flames goaltending situation are real, there is some news about what Kyle Dubas has his eyes on in terms of a trade that includes William Nylander and some are wondering if Jake Muzzin of the LA Kings might be part of a future deal?

Will the Flames Trade for a Goaltender?

There has been some buzz about what’s happening with the Calgary Flames and their goaltending situation. Mike Smith has not been good and there are many around the team wondering if Calgary might look around the league to see who would be available.

Kent Wilson of The Athletic suggested a few names, some of which aren’t likely, but others that could be interesting. He provides details on Sergei Bobrovsky out of Columbus, Corey Crawford out of Chicago, Aaron Dell out of San Jose, Carey Price out of Montreal and either Jusse Saros or Pekka Rinne out of Nashville. He writes:

Usually there aren’t a lot available mid-season, but this year might be something of an exception, particularly if the Flames are willing and able to pay the required price. Here are some of the goalies that might be available…. While there may be some potential trade options out there, many of them are less than ideal or longshots to happen at best. As a result, the Flames may be forced to rely on the status quo. And, in fact, that might just be the best option. source – ‘Considering the Flames options in net, from trade candidates to status quo’ – Kent Wilson – The Athletic – 11/15/2018

Elliotte Friedman was on Sportsnet 960 and touched on the situation and was asked specifically about Bobrovsky to which he responded, “I don’t think he’s coming to Calgary,” indicated Friedman. “He has control. He has a no-move clause. I have reported that it’s believed that he’s given them a list of places that he’s willing to go, and I don’t think Calgary is on that list. That’s my guess.”

What Is Kyle Dubas Looking For?

Lance Hornby notes the Toronto Maple, specifically, GM Kyle Dubas and senior advisor Cliff Fletcher were in Anaheim last night to watch the Ducks and Leafs. There were no specific names mentioned as to whom Dubas was looking at and today, the Ducks waived defenseman Luke Schenn, so it could be someone like Brandon Montour.

Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star wrote:

I don’t think Nylander will be traded, but you never know. Dubas may receive an offer he can’t refuse. A game-changing defenceman with a right-handed shot is what they’re looking for. It might be a step down from “game-changing” status is said defenceman is signed to a a deal long term at a cap-friendly price. source – ‘MAILBAG: Can the Maple Leafs sweep California?’ – The Toronto Star – Kevin McGran – 11/16/2018

Elliotte Friedman noted, “A lot of the talk is Carolina. I do think that Carolina is willing to deal Pesce, and I think that Toronto wants Slavin – who is an underrated, really talented guy.”

Kings to Trade Jake Muzzin?

Dennis Bernstein tweeted if the Los Angeles Kings were to trade defenseman Jake Muzzin they would need to get a defenseman back in the deal. Muzzin’s name has been thrown around in talks when it comes to connecting the Kings to the Maple Leafs and a Nylander trade.

There would have to be more pieces included and Tyler Toffoli’s name is out there. Could this be the beginnings of a bigger trade and more pieces coming from both sides?