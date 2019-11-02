In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news regarding the Calgary Flames, the Vancouver Canucks extending Elias Pettersson and an injury scare, the New York Rangers are worried about the cost of two free agents and news on the Buffalo Sabres blue line situation.

Flames Could Move T.J. Brodie

We wrote in a report yesterday that the Calgary Flames may be forced to move Travis Hamonic if the team isn’t competitive. He’s unwilling to negotiate during the season and is a perfect trade deadline candidate option for some teams. Hamonic is not the only defenseman worth keeping an eye on out of Calgary.

Flames defenseman TJ Brodie (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

The Fourth Period notes a report from Darren Dreger where he stated earlier this week that the Flames and T.J. Brodie have held some contract talks but they don’t appear to be close on anything.

What makes this interesting is that apparently, the Flames have tried to trade Brodie in the past, dating back to the 2019 draft where the New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs were interested.

Brodie owns an eight-team no-trade clause so if the Flames do decide to move him, that will be something they have to contend with.

Canucks Updates

Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 is reporting that NHL agent sent him a text saying the Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks is going to cost the team anywhere between $9 and $11 million per season on an extension.

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms)

In a separate report out of Vancouver, the initial prognosis is Quinn Hughes will not be out long despite concern over an injury after he appeared to suffer when he torqued his left ankle and fell during a recent game.

Hughes will be re-examined Saturday in San Jose. There’s a chance he’ll play against the Sharks but the Canucks will keep a close eye on him.

“I don’t think it’s anything too crazy, so that’s good,” veteran centre Brandon Sutter said of the injury. He added, “Hopefully it’s something pretty small and we’ll see him real soon here.”

DeAngelo and Strome Too Expensive For Rangers?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post is writing that he believes the way both Tony DeAngelo and Ryan Strome are playing, they might be pricing themselves out of the range the New York Rangers can afford. Both are restricted free agents next summer with salary arbitration rights.

Ryan Strome, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Brooks writes notes DeAngelo has recorded eight points (4-4) in 10 games and is likely looking at a two-year deal in the range of $4 million to $4.5 million per if he keeps up his current pace. Meanwhile, Strome, who has 10 points, could be looking at $4.5 million to $5 million on a one-year deal leading to 2022 unrestricted free agency. That’s assuming he’s able to collect 60 points this season.

Sabres Taking Defensemen Off the Market?

Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News noted in a recent mailbag segment that he believes all of the blueliners in Buffalo are off the table in terms of trade talks. While rumors were that players like Rasmus Ristolainen or Marco Scandella could be traded, he no longer believes that to be the case.

When asked the question about who will be moved, Lysowski responded:

None of them will be traded. For now, at least. The Sabres don’t have salary-cap restrictions after placing Zach Bogosian on long-term injured reserve. They will likely need to create room at some point, especially if Botterill intends to add to this roster before the trade deadline in February, but there won’t be a rush to make a move. source – ‘Sabres Mailbag: Does Brandon Montour’s return signal a possible trade?’ – The Buffalo News – Lance Lysowski – 10/29/2019

