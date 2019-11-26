NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Predators, Oilers, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, we provide a quick follow-up to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mike Babcock story from yesterday, there is connected accusations about another coach in the NHL and speculation that he’s been let go from his job with the Calgary Flames and we get into some trade talk about Kyle Turris. Finally, despite speculation the Edmonton Oilers are looking to make a trade, the GM has a different idea.

Babcock/Marner Maple Leafs Story True

It was reported yesterday that back when Mitch Marner was a rookie, he was singled-out by then coach Mike Babcock, asked to make a list of players on the team in order of their effort level. That list was shared with the team, really putting Marner in an awkward position. The story is true.

In a follow-up, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reached out to Babcock and the response he received was, “I was trying to focus on work ethic with Mitch — focusing on role models — ended up not being a good idea. I apologized at (the) time.”

Marner himself addressed the report in a media scrum and admitted it was true but that it was a long time ago. He was surprised by the request to make a list and said, “I was lucky enough that the guys that were there with me, none of them took it to heart.”

Marner speaks on the list of hardest/least hardest working Leafs players that Babcock had him make and then released during his rookie year.

Since the story became public, there have been more and more media members and other stories about other coaches that have come to light and it’s not a good look for those being accused and hockey in general.

Bill Peters Removed as Head Coach?

After these reports about Babcock surfaced, former hockey player Akim Aliu said, “Not very surprising the things we’re hearing about Babcock. Apple doesn’t fall far from the Tree.”

We’ve covered the story on Aliu’s allegations and the response from the Flames in another article but Pierre LeBrun of TSN has added that two more former players and teammates from Rockford are backing Aliu’s allegations regarding Peters. With these allegations likely true, and with how quickly the NHL was to make a statement, speculation is that Peters has been fired.

In a tweet that has since been removed, David Amber of Sportsnet wrote that Jeff Marek reported Peters’ termination on Tuesday.

On Hockey Central @JeffMarek reporting he has heard that Bill Peters has been removed as Head Coach of the Calgary Flames — David Amber (@DavidAmber) November 26, 2019

There are conflicting reports here however, with some saying that he has not been terminated. Mark Villani, reports the Flames have said, “Bill has not been relieved of his duties, we are continuing this ongoing investigation right now.”

#Flames GM, Brad Treliving



“Bill has not been relieved of his duties, we are continuing this ongoing investigation right now”



“The serious nature of this is not lost on us, we take it with extreme seriousness” #yyc @CTVCalgary https://t.co/FVI1Jk200H — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) November 26, 2019

It appears likely this doesn’t end well for Peters but this is a situation we’ll keep an eye on. It might be that Peters resigns amidst all the backlash and bad PR he’s receiving. At the very lest, bad press would be saddled to the Flames organization should they keep him.

Kyle Turris Frustrated in Nashville

Jared Clinton of The Hockey News reports that Kyle Turris is growing frustrated with his situation in Nashville and lack of playing time. Turris remains a healthy scratch despite injuries to key players and a series of losses.

Nashville Predators center Kyle Turris (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Clinton writes:

At this rate, with Turris consistently out of the lineup and coach Peter Laviolette seemingly possessing little-to-no interest in reinserting the pivot back into the lineup, one imagines Poile would be amenable to the idea of re-homing the 30-year-old center if for no other reason than to get some salary cap relief. Turris’ $6-million cap hit – source – ‘THE PREDATORS HAVE A KYLE TURRIS PROBLEM AND THERE’S NO SIMPLE SOLUTION’ – The Hockey News – Jared Clinton – 11/25/2019

That said, Clinton also writes that Poile likely doesn’t want to move Turris for next to nothing considering what it cost to acquire him — Samuel Girard and Vladislav Kamenev and a second-round pick.

Oilers to Wait a Couple of Months to Make Move

Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal writes that Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland was on Bob Stauffer’s 630 CHED show yesterday. During that interview, Holland addressed rumors the team was looking to add via trade.

Holland insinuated that the Oilers intend to keep the same roster for the next couple of months and then, depending on where they are in the standings, could make a significant addition that will help the team ensure a playoff birth.

Kreider Isn’t Thinking About His Contract

Larry Brooks of the New York Post writes that New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider isn’t thinking about his contract, speculation of a trade, or status as a pending unrestricted free agent. When asked, Kreider said he hasn’t thought about it at all.

(Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

Kreider said:

“I’ve been around long enough to understand that there is a hockey component to this and there is a business component to this and there is no value in combining them. I understand the interest and the question, but I don’t think it’s useful to talk about it.”

