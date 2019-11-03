In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there are major developments when it comes to what’s going on between the Winnipeg Jets and Dustin Byfuglien. In addition, there is news out of Edmonton when it comes to Jesse Puljujarvi and how many options the Oilers have. There is news on Milan Lucic and his hearing with the NHL, an update on Scott Sabourin and more.

Jets and Byfuglien to Need an Arbitrator

Elliotte Friedman provided a ton of information on the saga that is the Winnipeg Jets and Dustin Byfuglien. One way to potentially start looking at this now is the Jets versus Byfuglien because it sounds like there’s a lot of bad feelings and the two sides won’t be able to figure out their issues by themselves.

Dustin Byfuglien (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Friedman said an arbitrator is now likely to get involved because the Jets felt Byfuglien didn’t properly disclose his injury and was given a medical clearance at the end of last season. Byfuglien’s side says that’s not the case as everyone knew Byfuglien was injured, he finished out the season anyway, tried to rest all summer and come back, only to learn his ankle wasn’t healed and he’d need surgery.

Chris Johnston said Byfuglien offered to return and play hockey but there are questions now about how long he’d need to recover, how much money is owed to him based on when it is deemed the injury was discovered and more. Friedman added that there are now questions as to whether or not the Jets would even want him back or if Byfuglien would want to play for the Jets after all of this?

That new information obviously opens up the door to trade talks should Byfuglien decide he does want to heal up and return to the NHL.

Related: Draisaitl’s OT Winner Lifts Oilers past Penguins

Oilers Have Options for Puljujarvi

Johnston also said during the Saturday Headlines segment that Ken Holland was going to speak with Jesse Puljujarvi while in Finland and that the belief is he still isn’t interested in playing for the Oilers. If true, it sounds like Holland has trade options.

Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi and Buffalo Sabres forward Vladimir Sobotka (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

Johnston notes that a number of teams have stayed in contact with the Oilers, among them the New York Rangers who Johnston believes have been persistent in their interest for the forward.

Where things get interesting on the Puljujarvi front is that there is now less than a month left to get Puljujarvi signed to a contract or he can’t play in the NHL at all this season. The December 1st deadline might create a situation where Puljujarvi’s rights are moved.

Related: A Brief History of NHL Uniforms

Seattle Team Name Coming?

According to Chris Johnston, the new Seattle NHL franchise could have a team name in place before the All-Stars game. He said, “It sounds as though they’re very, very close behind the scenes on finalizing that name.” He added that they intend to release the name before the game and that, “we’ll start to get a little bit of personality to go with that team.”

Scott Sabourin Doing Ok

After what was an unfortunate incident during the Ottawa Senators vs Boston Bruins game, Scott Sabourin went to deliver a hit, his head collided with David Backes’ and as he went unconscious, fell face first onto the ice. He was taken from the game on a stretcher and there was real concern by both teams about his injuries.

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Jordie Benn checks Ottawa Senators right wing Scott Sabourin (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Sabourin took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a photo and captioned it “Thanks for all the well wishes, hope to be back out on the ice in the near future.” He seems in good spirits considering how scary an incident that was.

That’s great news for fans and everyone who saw that attempt at a clean hit go so badly.

Sekera Nearing a Return

Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports that Dallas Stars defenseman Andrej Sekera is nearing a return to the team. The undisclosed injury meant the Stars weren’t sure if he’d be ready to go on Tuesday, but he might be. Sekera skated with the team Saturday.

Milan Lucic to Have Hearing With NHL

After sucker-punching Kole Sherwood during the Calgary Flames game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, Milan Lucic is set to have a hearing with the NHL Player Safety committee and could face a fine or suspension.

Lucic is no stranger to the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. Last season, as part of the Edmonton Oilers, Lucic received the maximum fine ($10,000) for roughing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph.

Calgary’s Milan Lucic will have a hearing Sunday for Roughing Columbus’ Kole Sherwood. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 3, 2019

Related: NHL Rumors: Flames, Canucks, Rangers, More