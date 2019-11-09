In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news out of Ottawa when it comes to Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Jason Spezza and Bobby Ryan, plus there are updates out of St. Louis where the Blues might not be as quick to add a forward as some people think. And, what did Taylor Hall have to say when asked about a possible return to Edmonton?

Tons of Buzz in Ottawa

There’s lots of buzz these days surrounding the Ottawa Senators. Specifically, it involves Pageau, Spezza and Ryan:

Senators and Re-signing Pageau

Ian Mendes of TSN writes that despite his hot start, the Ottawa Senators have not spoken with Jean-Gabriel Pageau who will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When asked about his future with the Senators and if the two sides were talking, he said, “No. No talks right now.” He added, “It’s not in my main focus to be honest. I barely think about it.”

Saying his focus is about playing as well as he can, wearing the sweater and taking pride in his game, he’s not worried about a contract or possibly being traded.

Speculation is that it could cost close to $5 million per season to keep him and that at the trade deadline, the Senators could get an offer of a first-round pick and a prospect for him, and that may be hard to turn down.

Related: Matt Duchene Trade Analyzed

Ryan Staying Out of Lineup

Sticking with the Senators, it doesn’t look like Bobby Ryan will be getting back into the lineup on a regular basis. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun quotes head coach D.J. Smith:

“…he’s worked hard and he’s done all the things he has to but I don’t think he’s back to his game yet. It’s a hard question to answer, I’d like him to be in every night to provide offence for us, but I don’t think we’re there yet.” source -‘GARRIOCH GAME REPORT: Pageau pulls trigger in OT to give Sens well-deserved win over Kings’ – The Ottawa Sun – Bruce Garrioch – 11/07/2019

Senators Looking at Spezza?

Finally, don’t expect Jason Spezza to join the Senators, even if the Toronto Maple Leafs do waive him. Garrioch says, the Senators looked at bringing back Spezza in the off-season but, in the end, Ottawa opted not to go that route. The Sens are believed to want their young guys in the lineup and Spezza would take a valuable spot from someone if picked up.

Related: Ranking NHL Teams By Forwards

Blues to Move Slowly

Early speculation was that the St. Louis Blues might look to add someone when they learned Vladimir Tarasenko was injured long-term. Chris Kreider and Taylor Hall were a couple of names thrown out there in the rumor mill. Don’t expect either to be targets for the Blues right now.

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was asked if the St. Louis Blues might target Kreider and he said no, thinking that with the team doing as well as they are doing, there’s no rush.

Timmermann writes:

Kreider’s name comes up the most and makes a lot of sense. But the Blues making a trade for a big-name, big-salary guy is unlikely if there’s any chance Tarasenko is back before the regular season ends, since they can’t do it under the cap. … If the Blues know for a fact that Tarasenko won’t play again in the regular season, they can make a move, but otherwise, it would be tricky. source -‘Quick Hits: Timmermann on the Blues’ – Tom Timmermann – St. Louis Post-Dispatch – 11/06/2019

Related: NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Red Wings, More

Hall’s Thoughts on Returning to the Oilers

On Friday, the New Jersey Devils suffered a dominant loss to the Edmonton Oilers and Taylor Hall’s agent was in Edmonton talking contract extensions with Devils’ GM Ray Shero. Hall was asked about the buzz surrounding his upcoming potential free agency situation and should he get there, would he rule the Edmonton Oilers out?

"It's too hard to even rule out or in any teams at this point."



Taylor Hall discusses the potential of him returning to Edmonton if he becomes a free agent. pic.twitter.com/aGOF2eb4VL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2019

Hall responded, “Haven’t even thought about it. It’s too hard to rule out, or in, any teams at this point.” Even if Hall doesn’t rule out the Oilers, it would cost an arm and a leg to land him as a free agent since he’ll likely test the market and have a number of interested suitors.

Related: NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Kings, Oilers, Blues, More