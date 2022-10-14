NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Blue Jackets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have recalled Philip Broberg from the AHL, which can only mean that one of the team’s missing forwards is likely ready to slot back into the lineup. Meanwhile, there is an update on the status of Wayne Simmonds in Toronto. Dylan Larkin is looking for a certain number on an extension with the Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets got news about the severity of Patrik Laine’s injury.

Broberg Being Called Up by the Oilers

The Oilers have recalled Philip Broberg which likely means a couple of things. First, one of Kailer Yamamoto or Warren Foegele is likely ready to return to the lineup after more minor injuries kept them both out of game one versus the Vancouver Canucks. Second, the Oilers will probably run with an 11/7 deployment of forwards to defensemen.

The #Oilers have recalled defenceman Philip Broberg from the @Condors & loaned forward Devin Shore to Bakersfield. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 14, 2022

Broberg may not play based on what head coach Jay Woodcroft decides to do and who he has available. The defenseman openly said that he bulked up this summer more than he expected to and it has slowed his game down. It has taken a bit of time for him to make the adjustment. With the moves, Devin Shore went down to the AHL.

Related: Oilers Need a Well-Disciplined Nurse This Season

In other Oilers news, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic suggested Broberg would likely be part of any trade package from the Oilers to the Coyotes if their ask ever came down enough that GM Ken Holland would be interested in Jakob Chychrun. That said, he also notes:

Broberg is about as close to a non-starter in a trade as you can get for an Oilers prospect. (Just think about what that makes Dylan Holloway.) Broberg was Ken Holland’s first draft pick as general manager. It’s going to take the moon for him to part with Broberg — especially since the defenceman is on the cusp of becoming an NHL regular. source – ‘Oilers’ missing pieces? Trade strategy? Breakout player? Mailbag’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 10/08/2022

He also writes there are rumblings that the Oilers are talking to the NHL about an outdoor game at Commonwealth stadium next October or November. Opponents would likely be the Calgary Flames or the Montreal Canadiens.

Latest on Wayne Simmonds’ Status

TSN’s Chris Johnston noted during the latest Insider Trading Wayne Simmonds’ status remains in limbo after clearing waivers. Simmonds is interested in continuing his NHL career and would prefer to play for a Cup-contending team. If he had his choice, he’d like to stay with the Maple Leafs.

Wayne Simmonds, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Johnston notes that the latter is unlikely. He explains:

“But something would have to change in the Maple Leafs’ situation, perhaps some injuries or something else in their cap picture to allow him to come back here and so in the meantime, he has been skating with the organization’s injured players, biding his time, he’s patient. He’s open to a trade, perhaps to another contender, but he has to wait until there’s some more clarity in his situation.”

Larkin Wants Barzal-Type Money on an Extension

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is looking to score big when it comes to a contract extension. The forward is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and during the Insider Trading program, LeBrun said “the plan is” for Larkin’s representatives to introduce Barzal’s recent $9.15 million AAV deal as a contract comparable on a new deal.

Larkin wants to stay and the Red Wings are said to want to keep him but there are also insiders predicting he could be the first big pre-deadline trade before Patrick Kane this season. Larkin scored 69 points in 71 games last season, and if he has another strong season, there will be plenty of teams interested in his services.

Laine is Likely to Be Out for 3-4 Weeks

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Thursday that forward Patrik Laine has been placed on injured reserve and could be out as long as three to four weeks with an elbow sprain. He suffered the injury when going into the boards on a play against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The good news is that insiders following the Blue Jackets believed the injury was going to be a lot worse.