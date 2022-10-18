NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Devils, Canucks, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the status of Jake Muzzin is unclear after suffering a neck injury in Monday’s game versus the Arizona Coyotes. Meanwhile, there are a few coaches already on the hot seat, including Lindy Ruff, Dallas Eakins, and Bruce Boudreau. Finally, what is Dylan Larkin expecting in terms of his next contract?

Muzzin Didn’t Return After Neck Injury

It’s too soon to speculate as to how severe the neck injury that Jake Muzzin suffered on Monday but based on Mitch Marner’s comments about his friend, — he talked about his family and more important things than hockey — there is genuine concern for the defenseman. If this latest injury is one in a line of them that is taking a toll on his career, it will be interesting to see how quickly he tries to return. Luke Fox of Sportsnet reported, “No update on the severity of Jake Muzzin’s neck injury yet.”

Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin will not return to tonight’s game due to injury (neck) — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 18, 2022

The Maple Leafs are not faring well when it comes to injuries. Goaltender Matt Murray was added to LTIR and if Muzzin is out, Toronto has just under $1.6 million in LTIR to utilize.

Coaches on the Hot Seat Already

The Athletic’s Sean Gentille writes that both Lindy Ruff in New Jersey and Dallas Eakins in Anaheim could find themselves on the hot seat if their teams don’t turn things around in the near future. Ruff was booed by fans during their home opener, which the Devils lost and Eakins only had the option year of his contract picked up. The Ducks aren’t expected to be competitive which would make it difficult for Eakins to prove his value.

Lindy Ruff, New Jersey Devils (Kristy Flannery / The Hockey Writers)

Gentille writes that Devils’ GM Tom Fitzgerald has faith in Ruff. He notes:

Ahead of the season, he told LeBrun that Ruff is “here for a reason,” gassed up his ability to communicate with young players like Jack Hughes and called him “one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever been around.” source – ‘NHL coaching hot seat: Where do all 32 coaches land right now?’ – Sean Gentille – 10/17/2022

Canuck Boudreau on Hot Seat Too

Talk about Ruff and Eakins comes at the same time that issues in Vancouver are already being discussed. How that pans out for Bruce Boudreau will be intriguing as insiders like Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek are suggesting Boudreau’s decision-making has already come into question.

During their 32 Thoughts: The Podcast show, they discussed Vancouver’s early struggles and questioned his forcing the team into a hard skate on Sunday after coughing up back-to-back leads. While going through a rough road trip, Boudreau skated the team hard on an off day and Friedman wondered what happens if Vancouver comes out flat in their next game.

Canucks are the first team in NHL history to lose each of their first 3 games of a season while blowing a multi-goal lead in each contest.

Larkin Using Barzal as Comparable When Talks Begin

Per reports, Dylan Larkin’s agents will be bringing up Mathew Barzal’s eight-year, $9.15 million per year contract extension when their talks get underway.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Tavares, Kampf, ZAR & Malgin

Meanwhile, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period writes that with both Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi in the final year of their respective contracts, it could be a bit concerning that both sides have paused negotiations. It’s not abnormal for players and teams not to negotiate during the season but with each becoming unrestricted free agents on July 1, 2023 and with certain interest at the NHL Trade Deadline likely, open communication is important. Pagnotta notes, “They’re going to carry out discussions throughout parts of the season.” He adds that Larkin is looking for well north of $8 million per season.

Pagnotta also reported that there are no current talks between the Wings and Bertuzzi’s agent, either.