NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Capitals, Wild, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there are developments between the Chicago Blackhawks and forward Brendan Perlini, no developments in Washington where two huge names are becoming free agents, and most of the NHL seems to know what the Toronto Maple Leafs need right now. Plus, there is buzz out of Ottawa, New Jersey, and Minnesota.

Perlini Can Seek a Trade Out of Chicago

TSN’s Bob McKenzie reports the Chicago Blackhawks have given Brendan Perlini permission to seek a trade. Both sides have agreed that it is in the best interest to move on, so a trade could be imminent.

The other trade piece alongside Dylan Strome when the Blackhawks made a swap with Arizona, Strome burst out offensively in Chicago but Perlini struggled. When Perlini’s name was floated around the rumor mill this summer he was ready to move on from the organization.

Hall’s Agent to Meet with Devils

Pierre LeBrun notes in that same TSN Insider Trading segment, while there hasn’t been a lot of communication between Taylor’s Hall agent Darren Ferris and the New Jersey Devils, Ferris is set to meet with GM Ray Shero in the coming weeks.

And, while there is urgency on the part of the Devils to get this done, LeBrun suggests Hall is nowhere close to making a decision on his future.

Talks in Washington Not Happening

LeBrun also reports there has been little in the way of contract talks between the Washington Capitals and either Nicklas Backstrom or Braden Holtby. The team has decided to be patient with the decisions, letting the season play out in hopes the right offers will be clear based on individual play and team needs.

Speculation is that GM Brian MacLellan might wait to the end of the season, especially on Holtby who hasn’t played well for the second-straight season but will cost a premium to re-sign.

Meanwhile, Backstrom continues to play at an elite level but at 32, the team needs as much time as possible to see what he’s got in the tank to determine a term worth giving on an extension.

Washington has $63.5 million tied up in just 14 players next season and every dollar counts as does being absolutely sure about the team’s course of action with each of these pending free agents.

Guerin Being Patient in Minnesota

According to Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts article, the Minnesota Wild and GM Bill Guerin are telling teams he isn’t going to make a move for a quick fix. “I’m getting calls,” Guerin said. He added, “but I’m not going to do anything just for the sake of it, or because things are emotional. Still evaluating.” That the Wild have won a couple games now helps.

It was always his intention to stay patient and see if the players could figure out the issues as a team and no trade was going to cure their rough start to the season. That said, he is on the lookout for the right deal and to make his first trade as GM of the franchise.

Pro Scouts Feel Maple Leafs Need Greasy Forward

In speaking with some pro scouts around the NHL, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal was told that it is universally believed the Toronto Maple Leafs need to add one or two greasy forwards to its roster.

You ask pro scouts about the Leafs and it's pretty universal: Leafs need one or two greasy forwards like a healthier Antoine Roussel. Are they that hard to find? Easier to find them than goal-scorers, right? — Jim Matheson (@NHLbyMatty) October 24, 2019

Matheson suggests a player like a healthier version of Antoine Roussel out of Vancouver might be a good option for GM Kyle Dubas but trade options are limited considering he can’t add anyone with term.

The Maple Leafs may have to just weather the storm which includes some inconsistent play and injuries to key players. There was some concern at the Maple Leafs last practice that Mitch Marner had suffered a slight injury but he’s fine.

Kristen Shilton of TSN reports:

“Mitch Marner is all good after a weird collision with Jake Muzzin at the end of #Leafs practice: “I don’t know [what happened], just hit Muzzie. Nothing crazy.” He’s good to go tomorrow. Mike Babcock also said Morgan Rielly will be playing tomorrow.

Latest on Senators Trying to Find a Forward

We reported yesterday word that the Senators were trying to add a forward. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports general manager Pierre Dorion isn’t having much luck with few teams making players available.

Garrioch said Minnesota has forwards Kevin Fiala, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Ryan Donato on the market while Tyler Toffoli might be available out of Los Angeles later in the season.

Garrioch writes:

While general manager Pierre Dorion has been working the phones — especially with forwards Colin White (hip flexor) and Artem Anisimov sidelined for extended periods — to see if there are any fits for a trade, the best bet is for the answers to come from within because a check of the forward market with three league executives Thursday indicated the pickings are slim. source – ‘GARRIOCH: The answers will have to come from within for the Ottawa Senators’ – Ottawa Sun – Bruce Garrioch – 10/24/2019

