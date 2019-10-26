NHL Rumors: Perlini, Williams, Bruins, Oilers, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is an update on the earlier reports of Brendan Perlini being given permission to seek a trade out of Chicago, Justin Williams is skating again which could equal a return, Torey Krug updates everyone on where negotiations sit with the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers might need to make a call to Bakersfield.

More on the Perlini Situation

It was earlier reported that the Chicago Blackhawks and winger Brendan Perlini had essentially agreed to part ways. All Perlini needed to do was work with his agent Darren Ferris to find a franchise willing to trade for him.

Former Arizona Coyotes left wing Brendan Perlini (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

In an update on that story, Scott Powers of The Athletic notes that Perlini has confirmed the trade request and says it’s because of a lack of playing time.

Powers writes:

Multiple league sources said Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman has been reaching out to teams to gauge their interest in Perlini. One source said the Blackhawks were looking for a draft pick. source – ‘You want to play’: Brendan Perlini seeking ice time or trade from Blackhawks’ Scott Powers – The Athletic – 10/25/2019

Perlini added, he didn’t really care too much where he wound up. He’s simply looking for an opportunity. “You want to play,” Perlini said. In Edmonton, some are wondering if Perlini for Jesse Puljujarvi makes some sense?

In other Blackhawks news, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun notes that center Zack Smith has had his name come up in the rumor mill.

Garrioch writes:

He has been hampered by a back issue after being dealt to the Chicago Blackhawks for Artem Anisimov in July and has only suited up for five games. He’s seeing spot duty with an average of 9:52 of ice time. Smith has a $3.25-million cap hit that runs through next season. The market for him would be limited. … source – ‘GARRIOCH GAME REPORT: Senators don’t get the big save in loss to Islanders’ – Ottawa Sun – Bruce Garrioch – 10/25/2019

Is Justin Williams Working on a Comeback?

According to TSN’s Frank Seravalli, free-agent winger Justin Williams has resumed skating. After saying he was stepping away from the NHL and unsure of his future, this is the first sign that he might be considering a return to the game this season.

Justin Williams, Carolina Hurricanes, Mar. 1, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Should Williams return, the belief is that it would still only be with the Carolina Hurricanes. And, should that be the case, he would need to accept far less than his last annual average salary of $4.5 million since the team cannot afford to fit that kind of money into their current cap situation. Carolina could get creative using a bonus-structured contract but some shuffling still might need to occur.

Smith-Pelly Headed to the KHL?

Apparently, he showed up in Washington last season out of shape and after failing to land a contract with an NHL team this offseason, rumors are that Devante Smith-Pelly may be headed to the KHL.

A report out of Russia suggests Smith-Pelly will be signing with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL, something that has not been confirmed by the team itself yet. If true, he’ll join a number of other former NHL’ers who currently play for that organization. Griffin Reinhart just recently signed there.

Torey Krug Says Contract Negotiations a “Work in Progress”

While on The Greg Hill Show this past Wednesday, Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug said his negotiations with Bruins GM Don Sweeney are “a work-in-progress.”

Boston Bruins David Pastrnak celebrates with teammates Torey Krug, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill)

Krug added he’d like to get to the point where something gets done but he didn’t want to talk too much about it while the season was ongoing. When asked about the rumors he’d be willing to take less money to stay in Boston, he subtly suggested yes, but that there was still a part of him that needed to look out for his family.

Krug explained:

“… you understand how things work here, the camaraderie, brotherhood if you will, these are some of our closest friends that we’ve grown up together and you want to be part of it for a very long time. And then you couple that with how happy your family is, you want your kid to grow up in this wonderful city as well, you just pair all those things together and that’s where the thought process comes from.”

Oilers to Call Up Yamamoto?

News that forward Josh Archibald is out two-to-four weeks with a fractured foot has led to speculation the Edmonton Oilers might make a call-up from Bakersfield. One of the names being considered is Kailer Yamamoto.

Kailer Yamamoto, Edmonton Oilers, Oct. 21, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since Ken Holland took over the team, there’s been no discussion of Yamamoto joining the main club. This is in part, because he was injured but also because the Oilers are really working hard not to rush their prospects. Yamamoto has played seven games in the AHL and has four goals. He’s been the clubs best player since returning and could help the Oilers depth forwards problem.

