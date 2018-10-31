In today’s rumor rundown, the Winnipeg Jets are reportedly not considering trading Tyler Myers, the Edmonton Oilers are not considering shipping out Jesse Puljujarvi and despite saying he wants to stay, the Oilers might consider moving Zack Kassian. So too, there’s still no progress on William Nylander’s contract and the Toronto Maple Leafs might have to consider moving him, whether they want to or not.

Jets Aren’t Moving Tyler Myers

On the latest edition of Insider Trading on TSN, Pierre LeBrun stated that the Jets have “no intention” of trading defenseman Tyler Myers at the deadline even if they can’t get him signed by then. Myers is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season and the Jets have a lot of potential money signed up in future contracts. Coming to terms on money could be difficult. But, Winnipeg is “all-in” for this season, and even if they think he’ll leave, won’t risk losing games to make a trade.

LeBrun said that there has been some communication between the Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff and Myers agent but doesn’t think any actual negotiations have taken place. If the Jets take a dip and feel like their not in the playoff hunt come midseason, things could change and a number of Jets’ players, including Myers, could be on the move.

Kassian Does Not Want To Be Traded

There were rumors the Edmonton Oilers had given Zack Kassian permission to seek a trade. Those rumors were first reported when Elliotte Friedman suggested on Saturday’s Headlines that Kassian was unhappy with his role with on the team.

Kassian has since clarified that he didn’t ask for a trade but his agent did ask the Oilers after Kassian was a healthy scratch what the situation was. It was nothing more than an agent checking in for his client. He added that he and the team are in a good place now and feels he’s got some chemistry with the line he’s on.

Kassian claims he is still happy living and playing in Edmonton but did acknowledge he’d had a rough start to the season and wasn’t very good. Kassian said the only conversation about a trade was “an indirect conversation that other teams might be interested and he was granted permission to talk to them.”, but this was not what he wanted.

It is possible the Oilers still trade Kassian if teams come calling but the team is fairing well so far this season and he’s the type of player you want on your team in the playoffs.

Jesse Puljujarvi Getting Attention

After the Oilers loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, it is likely that Jesse Puljujarvi comes back into the lineup but his being a healthy scratch for four consecutive games has not gone unnoticed by other teams around the league.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports it’s caught the attention of other NHL teams that such a high draft pick and young player with a high ceiling is potentially struggling. There is a wonder if the Oilers might move him. Dreger did say that the phone isn’t ringing off the hook but it wouldn’t matter because “the Oilers are adamant they’re not going to trade Puljujarvi any time soon”.

Edmonton believes Puljujarvi simply needs to lock down a roster spot and at some point, he’ll do so.

Time to Look at Trading Nylander

Bob McKenzie reports there appears to be a lot of frustration and tension from both the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander’s camp this week after some positive talks last week. A deal does not appear any closer despite multiple talks and to trading him because they can’t reach a deal at this point in time.

Elliotte Friedman was on the NHL Network Monday and said he believed the two sides were at a “total standstill.” Friedman said the Maple Leafs and Nylander’s agent Lewis Gross were trending in the right direction and that all stopped and the two sides are now trenched.

Experts like Friedman and McKenzie seem to think it’s becoming time the Maple Leafs look at considering trade options. It may not be that they shop Nylander, but that as teams come forward asking, the Maple Leafs listen more intently. There’s no shortage of interest in Nylander with the Carolina Hurricanes right near the top of the list and potentially the Vegas Golden Knights not far behind.