NEW YORK — Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele, Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill and Florida Panthers left-wing Jonathan Huberdeau are the NHL three stars of the week.

Scheifele shared the league lead with five goals and added three assists in four games as the Jets picked up three wins to move into third place in the Central Division. He now has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in his past 12 games.

Hill stopped 59 of the 60 shots he faced, compiling a 3-0-0 record with a 0.43 goals-against average, .983 save percentage and one shutout to lift the Coyotes to a perfect week. He registered his first career shutout, making 29 saves in a 3-0 triumph against Nashville on Thursday.

Huberdeau topped the NHL with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in four games to power the Panthers (to five out of eight possible standings points.

The Canadian Press