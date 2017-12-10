NHL Trade Rumors: Karlsson, Hutchinson, More

In today’s Rumor Rundown, we examine some of the names that were brought up during Saturday’s Hockey Night In Canada broadcast on the “Headlines” segment between Nick Kypreos and Elliotte Friedman. These include Erik Karlsson and Michael Hutchinson.

Also, what’s the latest news on the rumored movement of Max Pacioretty and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins?

Erik Karlsson Asked to Submit His No-Trade List

Elliotte Friedman reported that the Ottawa Senators are starting to consider all their options as they struggle through the 2017-18 regular season. Part of that planning means understanding what is available for trade, even if it includes their best player, Erik Karlsson.

The Sens have asked Karlsson to supply a list of the 10 teams he will not accept a trade to (the condition of his no-trade clause).

Friedman also stated this does not mean the Senators are upset that Karlsson made comments earlier this month about his contract status or that he intended to get fair value for his services regardless of where that is. Friedman stated, in fact, asking for this list does not mean the Senators plan to trade the superstar defender.

This is really just a part of the Sens planning process and similar to something they did in 2011. At that time, they asked all players with no-trade clauses to submit their lists. Only three of those players were moved that year. This is Ottawa’s way of making sure they have all their ducks in a row. They’ve also asked Bobby Ryan, Mike Hoffman, Derick Brassard, Zack Smith, Clarke MacArthur, Alex Burrows, Nate Thompson, Dion Phaneuf and Johnny Oduya to hand in their lists as well.

Nick Kypreos was not as pessimistic about a trade as Friedman was. Friedman did not see a trade as likely, however, Kypreos absolute believes the Sens should trade Karlsson and get the best possible return. Kypreos believes that some of this is blowback from the Karlsson comments about not wanting to take a hometown discount and says that Senators owner Eugene Melnyk wasn’t happy that Karlsson made his comments public.

Both panelists wondered if Karlsson would even want to stay should the Sens be offloading a ton of talent. Karlsson is going to cost an awful lot and what’s the point if you can’t ice a competitive team.

Related: Karlsson’s Comments – Should Senators Fans Worry?

Oilers Interested in Hutchinson

During a broadcast in which the Edmonton Oilers destroyed the Montreal Canadiens and Oilers’ goaltender Laurent Brossoit played well, Nick Kypreos stated there is lots of interest by the Oilers in Jets goaltender Michael Hutchinson. The Jets are actively trying to move the netminder who makes $1.3 million this season and Hutchinson has a fantastic record in the AHL right now.

The Oilers are not the only team with some interest as the Florida Panthers and maybe Pittsburgh Penguins could be looking for a backup as well.

When it came to the Edmonton Oilers, Elliotte Friedman added the franchise could be looking at Detroit Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek. That status of that inquiry is unknown.

Related: Bruins, Oilers & Those Nugent-Hopkins Trade Rumours

Pacioretty for Nugent-Hopkins?

In a mailbag segment, Matt Larkin of The Hockey News stated that while Max Pacioretty and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have been in the rumor mill and often linked to each other in trade, he doesn’t think that a one-for-one trade makes much sense from a Canadiens’ perspective. Nugent-Hopkins is likely not enough of a return for a winger Pacioretty’s caliber and one who would have a lot of teams interested should he become available.

Larkin believes there is a chance the Habs hold onto Pacioretty in the hopes the Canadiens enter the sweepstakes on John Tavares. The Canadiens were rumored to have interest and Tavares would need a top-line winger to play with him. Should Tavares re-sign with the Islanders, expect the talk on Pacioretty to pick up.