NHL Trade Rumors: Green, McDonagh, Pacioretty

In this edition of the Rumor Rundown, we take a look at three players who are rumored to be on the move. Two of which seem like sure things to be traded before the deadline and one might be acquired by an opposing team for the right deal.

Where will Ryan McDonagh of the New York Rangers move if the team is willing to trade him? Which of the many teams interested in Mike Green will acquire him? Finally, what will the return be for Max Pacioretty?

Ryan McDonagh on the Move?

Brett Cyrgalis of the NY Post is asking, if the New York Rangers look to trade defenseman Ryan McDonagh, would the Toronto Maple Leafs be interested? Cyrgralis explains the Leafs could use a good veteran defenseman and McDonagh might fit perfectly with the Leafs who would able to offer the Rangers something of value in return.

Still young, at only 28 years old, McDonagh has been dealing with abdomen and back injuries but he’s a quality defender with another year left on his current contract. He’d be a $4.7 million salary cap hit for whichever teams takes him but he also has a 10-team trade list of where he’d accept a trade too.

The likelihood is, the Maple Leafs would be an attractive option for McDonagh as they have lots of young talent up front including Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Zach Hyman. If the Leafs offered up one of these players, the Rangers would have to give the deal some serious thought.

McDonagh wouldn’t appear to be a cap issue since the Leafs have some salary coming off the books this summer.

Mike Green Has Interested Parties

Frank Seravalli of TSN recently took a look at some teams that might be a good fit for Detroit Red Wings when they decide to trade defenceman Mike Green. At the top of the list are the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Seravalli argues GM Steve Yzerman is looking for a right-handed, second pairing defenseman and would like a player whose contract isn’t expiring, but there may not be a lot of options and a rental might be the only quality play Yzerman has.

He also mentions the Toronto Maple Leafs but argues they may not be a true contender this year. For this reason, giving away too much for a rental might not make sense for the organization. If they were to trade for Green, it makes sense that they would want to know that he’ll re-sign.

One interesting option is the Vegas Golden Knights. A team no one expected to be buyers at the deadline coming into the season, it would be an amazing thing to see an expansion franchise adding pieces in an attempt to make a run in the postseason. The Golden Knights could use a boost to their power play but the question is, what is the long-term plan in Vegas?

Finally, Seravalli doesn’t rule out the Washington Capitals. Green is familiar with the organization and the franchise has a history of adding rentals.

Pacioretty Expects to be Traded Soon

During an appearance on the Jeff Blair Show, TVA Sports Renaud Lavoie reported sources close to Max Pacioretty say the Montreal Canadiens captain expects to be traded soon. Reports are, Pacioretty doesn’t expect to make to to the trade deadline.

Speculation is Marc Bergevin seeks a player who can help the Habs right now and not draft picks or prospects.

Lavoie notes a young top-six centerman is the ask but he doesn’t know if that is realistic. The backup plan might be a left-shot defenseman or young scoring left winger.