NHL Trade Rumors: Simmonds, Cullen, and Goaltenders

In today’s Rumor Rundown, we look at trade options in different positions. From a top-six forward to a depth center, goaltenders and a defenseman, everyone and everything is needed around the NHL as the season progresses.

Wayne Simmonds is a player multiple teams would have interest in. But, are the Flyers looking to move him and is he healthy enough to make a move? Cullen was a healthy scratch in Minnesota. Does that mean he’s on the trade board? How many teams could use a solid backup goaltender right about now? And, where will defenseman Mike Green end up?

Wayne Simmonds Staying Put?

Chris Nichols of FanRag Sports has noted an interview done with hockey insider Elliotte Friedman who was on Sportsnet 960 and discussing the Philadelphia Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds. Friedman understands that a number of teams would love to get their hands on Simmonds but there are some complications in trading for him. First, he notes that Simmonds is playing injured but the severity of his injuries are unknown.

Second, he believes that the Flyers have more interest in holding onto Simmonds than they do moving him. At least, the sense Friedman is getting is that general managers who are looking at Simmonds are getting the impression the Flyers are doing what they can to keep him.

Do the Penguins Want Cullen Back?

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette knows center Matt Cullen well from Cullen’s days in Pittsburgh. So, when Cullen was a healthy scratch for the Minnesota Wild the other night it was easy to see why Mackey speculated Penguins GM Jim Rutherford could make a call for the forward.

After being a key part of the Penguins Stanely Cup run, Cullen signed with Wild this past offseason. While Cullen is aging and a bottom-six player, he can move up to the top six when things are thin and that’s an asset the Penguins are missing. The Penguins definitely miss his leadership skills and would be happy to pay his $1 million salary.

This is not to say the Penguins have actually reached out to the Wild and there’s no indication Cullen would look to return. He signed with Minnesota to settle his family and start planting roots.

Teams Looking For a Goaltender

There are a number of teams who might be in the market for a goaltender.

The Florida Panthers may look to find someone to fill in while Roberto Luongo is on the shelf with a groin injury. Matthew DeFranks of Sun-Sentinel said during a mailbag segment that coach Bob Boughner said they would look at finding outside help in goal to help take the workload off James Reimer.

Whoever they find would need to have a short-term contract as both Luongo and Reimer have considerable length still on their current contracts.

Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports Sabres goaltenders Robin Lehner and Chad Johnson could be attracting interest from clubs who are looking for netminders. Both goalies are on one-year contracts and Linus Ullmark might be ready to take the next step in the Sabres crease. Some believe Ullmark could be an NHL starter as early as next season.

Among the already mentioned Panthers, the Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Pittsburgh Penguins might be teams who talk to Buffalo. The Oilers could be serious contenders as their goaltending issues are serious and they may be a few losses from kissing the postseason goodbye.

Mike Green Could Fetch a Nice Return

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press said in a recent mailbag segment the Red Wings would move pending UFA defenseman Mike Green at the trade deadline for a nice return. She cited Brendan Smith last year fetching a second-round and a third-round pick and she believes Green could get even more.

Green is the type of player who could quarterback and powerplay and his offensive skills could make him attractive for playoff contenders.