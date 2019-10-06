NHL Video Highlights: October 5

Last night, Oct. 5, featured a full slate of games and there were plenty of highlights. Here are the five best highlights from last night, including three excellent saves.

Necas Robbed by Holtby

Just under five minutes into the Carolina Hurricanes/Washington Capitals game and with the score tied at zero, Hurricanes forward Martin Necas was sprung on a breakaway. Necas placed a wristshot on net and Capitals netminder Braden Holtby, who was in front of the blue paint, robbed Necas with a pad/glove save. Holtby’s save kept the game scoreless, although the Hurricanes won the game 3-2 in overtime.

Mantha Scores on Beautiful Backhand

In the first period of the Detroit Red Wings/Nashville Predators game and with the Red Wings up 1-0, Detroit’s Anthony Mantha gained possession of the puck in the defensive zone. As the Predators were in the midst of a line change, Mantha skated through the neutral zone and into the offensive zone, still with possession. He skated around two Predators who each attempted to stick-check him. Finally, as the Predators’ Mikael Granlund and Roman Josi converged on him, Mantha unleashed a backhander that beat Predators goalie Juuse Saros. That made the score 2-0 and the Red Wings ultimately won the game 5-3.

Grubauer Flashes Leather Versus Donato

Midway through the first period and with the Colorado Avalanche up 2-1, Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Donato gained the offensive zone on a breakaway. In all alone on net, Donato faked a forehand shot before attempting a backhand shot. However, Avalanche netminder Philipp Grubauer hung with Donato, and as he pushed across to his left, threw out his glove and made an incredible, highlight-reel save. That save maintained the Avalanche’s 2-1 lead and they won the game 4-2.

Dubnyk Makes Save Despite Contact

In the same Avalanche/Wild game, Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk had no interest in being outperformed by Grubauer. In the third period, and with the Avalanche up 3-2, the Avalanche had possession in the offensive zone. Eventually the puck was moved to defenseman Samuel Girard as teammate Tyson Jost crashed into the net and knocked it off its moorings. Girard put the puck on net and Dubnyk, who was pushed out of crease by Jost, threw out his stick and stopped the still mid-air puck. Had the puck gone into the net, it wouldn’t have counted, but it was still an unbelievable play by Dubnyk.

Getzlaf Slides Puck Behind Dell

Nearly halfway into the Anaheim Ducks/San Jose Sharks game, Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf slipped in behind Sharks defenseman Brent Burns and received a pass. Getzlaf skated in on Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell, who playing well out in front of his crease, and as Burns attempted to defend, Getzlaf slid the puck in behind Dell and went airborne in the process. The goal gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead and they went on to win the game 3-1.