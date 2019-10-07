NHL Video Highlights: October 6

On Sunday, Oct. 6, there were three games on the NHL schedule. Each game had its key moments, including some highlight-worthy plays. Here are the five best highlights from yesterday’s games.

Related: NHL Video Highlights: October 5

McElhinney’s Glove Save on McGinn

With around five minutes left in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning leading the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1, the Hurricanes were in the Lightning zone and attacking. A deflected pass from Jordan Staal arrived on the stick of Andrei Svechnikov. He quickly passed it to teammate Brock McGinn but Victor Hedman got his stick in the way just enough to slow it down. This provided Lightning goaltender Curtis McElhinney with time to push to his left and get his glove on the McGinn shot that followed. That save maintained the Lightning’s 2-1 lead, although the Hurricanes won the game 4-3 in overtime.

Seguin Dazzles with Great Individual Effort

Up 1-0 near the end of the first period, Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin took possession of the puck in the defensive zone. As he entered the offensive zone, Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin was back to defend him one-on-one. Seguin turned on the burners and skated to the outside of Larkin before skating in on goal. As Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser converged on him, Seguin ripped a wristshot over goaltender Jonathan Bernier’s glove hand. The goal gave the Stars a 2-0 lead, but they lost the game 4-3.

Mantha’s Best of His 4 Goals

Sunday was a great day for Red Wings winger Anthony Mantha as he had the first four-goal game of his carer. He scored all of the team’s goals and none was more fantastic than his second tally. With the Red Wings down 2-1 midway through the second period, Mantha took a pass in the neutral zone and entered the Stars zone. With defenseman Esa Lindell defending, Mantha used his speed to skate around the flat-footed Star. Lindell recovered and did a nice job to keep Mantha to the outside yet couldn’t prevent Mantha from driving to the net. As Mantha reached the blue paint, he put the puck behind Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin and was tripped up in the process and sent sliding across the ice. The goal tied the game 2-2.

Bernier Makes Flurry of Saves to Secure Win

Down 4-3 and with the less than 20 seconds remaining in the game, the Stars pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker. The extra skater enabled them to pin the Red Wings in their own zone and they unleashed a deluge of shots. These included shots by John Klingberg and Alexander Radulov, but Bernier was up to the task and turned aside each before freezing the puck with 1.6 seconds left. His great effort kept the puck out of the net and secured the Red Wings’ victory.

Bailey’s Skilled Redirect

Early in the second period, the New York Islanders and Winnipeg Jets were scoreless. The Islanders were on a two-minute power play and gained possession off the faceoff and entered the offensive zone. Before the Jets’ penalty kill had time to set up, Islanders defenseman Devon Toews passed the puck to Anthony Beauvillier. He quickly sent a hard pass to an open Josh Bailey, whose stick was waiting on the ice and he redirected the puck past Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit. The goal broke the ice and propelled the Islanders to a 4-1 win.