Nicholas Robertson – 2019 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Nicholas Robertson

2017-18 Team: Peterborough Petes (#16)

Date of Birth: September 11, 2001

Place of Birth: Arcadia, California

Ht: 5’9” Wt: 168 lbs.

Position: C/LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible

Rankings

Size will always be questioned in a physical sport like hockey, but that isn’t playing into how Peterborough Petes’ forward Nicholas Robertson is approaching this year’s NHL Draft – a draft that he is expected to be picked in somewhere in the second round.

Related: NHL Draft Guide | 2019 Edition

His skill supersedes the questions regarding his size and his determination to get things done offensively far outweighs anything that can play against him. That said, he is more raw than some of the other players ranked ahead of him in the draft. That doesn’t mean he can’t make it as a top-six forward down the road at the NHL level.

It’ll take a team that is willing to put the work in to uncover Robertson’s true potential at the next level, but the skill set is there.

Undersized, but skilled, Nick Robertson should make for a good second-round draft choice. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

In his second season in the OHL, he averaged over a point per game with 55 in 54 games. While his defensive game needs a little work, he can fly up the ice and has an explosive first step. Robertson still has a few steps to take in his development, but should make for a solid second-round pick in this year’s NHL Draft.

Other THW Draft Profiles:

Nicholas Robertson – NHL Draft Projection

He has the ability to play the wing and down the middle which could help his draft stock. He’s projecting to be a second-round pick, and should go mid-round if all plays out right for the 17-year-old forward. That said, his size could play against him a bit and he could drop slightly to the lower half of the second round. Either way, don’t expect him to fall much further than the 55th to 60th overall range.

Quotables

“Robertson is an extremely hard worker who plays with a ‘do anything to win’ mentality…Robertson is a very good skater with very good speed. He has excellent edgework and despite the size disadvantage is very strong on his skates. He has the ability to slow the game down or pick up the pace quickly because of a very quick first step. He’s able to slip into seams almost unnoticed. He skates with a wide stance which makes him stronger on his feet.” – Dominic Tiano/OHL Writers

“Smallish, quick, nifty puck handler and a wicked shot have the younger brother of Dallas prospect Jason beginning to make noise with solid showings at both the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and the All-American Prospects game.” – Sam Cosentino/Sportsnet

“Robbie has got so much offensive ability. He does such a good job. He can shoot the puck really well. he can make plays. There are a lot of things that Robbie does well.” – Rob Wilson/Peterborough Petes’ coach

Strengths

Skating

Offensive ability

Strength

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Size

Consistency

Defensive coverage

NHL Potential

He’s undersized, but quick and skilled. Size alone might make him a bit more of a long-shot in becoming a top-six forward, but if today’s NHL tells us anything it’s more about skill than the shadow a player leaves on the ice. With that in mind, Robertson could play himself into a top-six role at some point in his NHL career, but that will be on him and how well he can develop.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5 | Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10 | Defence – 6.5/10

Awards/Achievements

There’s nothing to write home about just yet when it comes awards for Robertson, but this season he did eclipse his personal mark in points in an OHL season. In fact, after putting up 33 points in 62 games last season, the small forward put up 55 in 54 games this season.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos