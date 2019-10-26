Nick Leddy’s Three-Point Effort Leads Islanders over Senators 4-2

OTTAWA — Nick Leddy had two goals and an assist as the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 Friday night.

Nick Leddy – November 24, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Matt Martin and Derick Brassard also scored as the Islanders (6-3-0) extended their winning streak to six games. Thomas Greiss made 30 saves.

Tyler Ennis scored twice for the Senators (2-6-1). Anders Nilsson allowed four goals on 16 shots before being pulled. Craig Anderson stopped all 13 shots he faced.

The Islanders were playing the second half of back-to-back games, yet the Senators were unable to take advantage.

Ottawa failed to score on a two-man advantage in the second period, but finally got one on the power play midway through the third to cut the Islanders lead in half. It was Ottawa’s first power-play goal on home ice. They are now 2 for 33 overall with the man advantage.

Logan Brown found Ennis for his second of the night.

Leddy appeared to have scored a natural hat trick early in the second period, but Matt Martin got a piece of his shot as the Islanders took a 3-1 lead.

Nilsson’s night came to an end after Brassard, a former Senator, made it 4-1 at the six-minute mark.

Ottawa Senators goalies Anders Nilsson and Craig Anderson (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

A solid first period by both teams saw the Islanders jump out to a 2-1 lead.

The Senators opened the scoring as Ennis redirected a Thomas Chabot point shot. The Islanders tied the game as Leddy, with his first of the game, beat Nilsson five-hole on a great individual effort.

Leddy gave the Islanders the lead as he beat Nilsson on a penalty shot after being taken down by Nikita Zaitsev.

Notes: Ottawa D Cody Goloubef and LW Mikkel Boedker were healthy scratches. New York’s healthy scratches included RW Oliver Wahlstrom, LW Michael Dal Colle and Ross Johnston.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press