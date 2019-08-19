With preseason games just over a month away, NWHL teams are continuing to put together the puzzles that are their rosters for Season 5. On August 19 the Connecticut Whale re-signed their eighth player (of 12 players on the current roster) that has NWHL experience with their franchise and the Metropolitan Riveters signed their sixth rookie (of nine players on the current roster).

Anderson Rejoins the Pod

“I would like to contribute more offensively while keeping a well-rounded game. I am ready to step into any role the coaching staff needs me to play in order to make our team successful and bring the Isobel Cup to Connecticut,” Kaycie Anderson said in the press release announcing her signing.



Rachael Ade of the Connecticut Whale passes the puck to Kaycie Anderson. (Photo Credit: Troy Parla)

Anderson returns to the Whale with 19 regular-season games (and one playoff game) of experience over the past two seasons in the NWHL. The 28-year-old forward has one goal and one assist as a professional player after four seasons at Norwich University where she posted 118 points (48g-70a) in 118 games.

“Kaycie has a great work ethic and dedication to our club, and we were very impressed with her speed and shot when she attended our Free Agent Camp earlier this summer,” Connecticut GM Bray Ketchum said in the press release announcing the signing. “We believe she will take her game to the next level this season.”



Kaycie Anderson of the Connecticut Whale and Madison Packer of the Metropolitan Riveters following an NWHL game. (Photo Credit: Troy Parla)

Anderson joins other returning forwards Kayla Meneghin, Sarah Hughson, and Grace Klienbach and returning defenders Shannon Doyle, Taylor Marchin, Elena Orlando, and Jordan Brickner. The Whale are currently tied with the Boston Pride and Minnesota Whitecaps who also have eight players signed with NWHL experience.

“I am excited and grateful to be playing another season in the NWHL and for the Whale,” added Anderson. “I look forward to our new home in Danbury, the two trips to my home state of Minnesota, our awesome partnerships, and to continue to shine a bright and positive spotlight on women’s hockey with all the passionate players and staff who make this league possible.”



Here is what the Whale roster currently looks like as of August 14:

Goaltender: Cassandra Goyette

Defense: Shannon Doyle, Taylor Marchin, Elena Orlando, Jordan Brickner

Forward: Kendra Broad, Jane Morrisette, Grace Klienbach, Emma Vlasic, Kayla Meneghin, Sarah Hughson, Kaycie Anderson

Rushton Inks Deal with Riveters

“I am very excited to get started with the Rivs this season and thankful for the opportunity to continue my hockey career professionally in the NWHL,” said Mallory Rushton, who plays both forward and defense, in the press release announcing her signing. “I can’t wait to bring energy and passion to the rink every day.”

The 22-year-old was an alternate captain and a captain during her collegiate career with RIT and played in 134 games – good for ninth on the school’s all-time list. She is the first Canadian to sign with the Riveters this off-season and as my colleague, Mike Murphy first pointed out they now have players from four different countries (USA, Belarus, Canada, Kazakhstan).



Mallory Rushton, who signed with the @Riveters today, is the first Canadian to sign with the team this offseason. The Rivs now have players from 4 different countries under contract.

“Mal is a highly-talented player who will bring her determination and drive to the Riveters this year. She takes smart, calculated risks and is creative with her game,” said GM Kate Whitman Annis in the press release announcing the signing of the Nova Scotia native. “Her style of play will fit well with coach Ivo Mocek’s plans for our team.”

Rushton is the second player signed to the Rivs roster that can play forward/defense joining Rebecca Morse who will be suiting up for her fourth season with the franchise. She also will be teammates with Kendall Cornine (who also played at RIT) again; Cornine signed her first professional contract last week. As of press time, the Riveters are the only team that has yet to sign a goaltender and they also have the least amount of players signed.



Mallory Rushton signs her first professional contract with the Metropolitan Riveters. (Photo courtesy of the NWHL)

Here is what the Riveters roster currently looks like as of August 17:

Goaltender:

Defense: Colleen Murphy, Mallory Rushton (D/F)

Forward: Madison Packer, Cailey Hutchinson, Rebecca Morse (F/D), Kendall Cornine, Tatiana Shatalova, Nicole Arnold, Bulbul Kartanbay

Beginning May 15, NWHL teams can re-sign players from their 2018-19 roster and their draft picks. Additionally, for those players who have completed their college eligibility and want to continue their hockey careers, NWHL Free Agency provides the best opportunity to continue playing at the highest level of professional women’s hockey. The fifth season of the NWHL will begin in October as the Minnesota Whitecaps look to defend their Isobel Cup championship.

My colleague Nathaniel Oliver will keep THW readers up-to-date on Buffalo and Boston’s signings throughout the summer, while I post updates on Connecticut and the Riveters. Together we will be keeping readers informed of all of Minnesota’s signings.

