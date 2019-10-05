New York Rangers (1-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (0-1-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

Bottom Line

New York faces Ottawa in Eastern Conference action.

Ottawa finished 17-32-3 in Eastern Conference games and 18-19-4 at home during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Senators recorded four shutouts last season while compiling an .897 save percentage.

Ottawa Senators right wing Tyler Ennis celebrates a goal (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

New York went 32-36-14 overall and 21-22-9 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Rangers averaged 29.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.7 goals per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Rangers Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press