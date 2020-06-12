Pavel Gogolev – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Pavel Gogolev

2019-20 Team: Guelph Storm

Date of Birth: Feb. 19, 2000

Place of Birth: Moskva, Russia

Ht: 6’1″ Wt: 179 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 third-year eligible

Rankings

Although Pavel Gogolev has taken longer to becoming an NHL Draft eligible than most players, he has finally arrived and he isn’t going anywhere. This past season, while playing for the Guelph Storm, he scored 45 goals and added 51 assists for 96 points in 63 games played.

Gogolev has been draft eligible since the 2018 NHL Draft but has seen his game grow immensely this past season. In seasons past, he put up decent numbers in the OHL but he doubled his point output this past season with the Storm. He has found a new spark in his game and scouts everywhere have taken notice.

Gogolev loves to do most of his damage in the offensive zone. He has a wicked shot and is not afraid to use it. He can beat you to the outside or if given time and space, he can cut back and rip one under the bar. He is not afraid to battle bigger opponents and has shown that he is good in the corners. He has good vision and has a knack for finding his teammates out of nowhere. Get open and Gogolev will find you.

Pavel Gogolev of the Guelph Storm (Photo by Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

Although he still has to work on his play away from the puck and his skating, he has the tools to be able to make an impact at the next level. Having just played in his overage season, Gogolev will most likely make the transition to the pros. He will be a project, but for a team that has patience and lets him develop, it may pay off in the end.

Pavel Gogolev – 2020 NHL Draft Projection

I think Gogolev will go right around where NHL Central Scouting ranked him. He has good skill and a wicked shot but he has to improve his all-around game before making the jump to the pros. I predict he will go somewhere in the sixth round. Some team may take a chance on him earlier but it is impossible to tell.

Quotables

“He is smart with the puck and supports his teammates well when he doesn’t. Looks deceptively strong against the younger opposition. That has lead to better results in puck protection, puck battles and in his possessions.” – Bill Placzek/DraftSite

“He is a smart player and understands how to provide support and make himself available especially for short passes, which is becoming increasingly important in today’s game. He has an excellent shot with a very good release.” – Dominic Tiano/OHL Writers

Strengths

Shot

Offensive instincts

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Play away from the puck

NHL Potential

It is tough to tell what type of impact Gogolev will have at the NHL level. Make no mistake, he has a great shot and his play in the offensive zone is good but his play away from the play is lacklustre. On some plays, he looks disinterested and does not want to try. If he can round out his game, I can see him becoming a solid bottom-six winger.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defense – 4/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2016-17, while playing for Russia, Gogolev and his teammates took home a bronze medal at the U17 World Hockey Championships. In 2018-19, while playing for the Guelph Storm, Gogolev and his teammates were named OHL Champions.

