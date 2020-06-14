Pavel Tyutnev – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Pavel Tyutnev

2019-20 Team: Loko Yaroslavl

Date of Birth: July 25, 2002

Place of Birth: Voskresensk, Russia

Ht: 5-foot-9 Wt: 185 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

As the NHL continually shifts towards a faster and skilled game, Pavel Tyutnev will have a serious chance of making an impact in the future. Playing for Loko Yaroslavl of the MHL this past season, he scored 13 goals and added 9 assists for 22 points in 36 games played.

Tyutnev makes his impact felt in the offensive zone. He has an absolute bullet of a shot and is able to get it off in a heartbeat. He is able to control where he wants to put it and makes opponents pay often. He has great vision and can find teammates with ease. He draws opponents in and then makes a quick pass to a teammate for a quality scoring chance.

Tyutnev is also a great skater. He uses his speed to get in on the forecheck and forces the defenders to make plays under pressure. With the puck on his stick, he uses his quick edge work to fool defenders and gets his shot off quickly. He battles hard in the corners and does not back down from bigger opponents. He has great lower-body strength and is hard to knock off the puck. He reads the play really well and has an active stick. He is good at intercepting passes in the neutral zone and transitions the puck up the ice quickly.

Pavel Tyutnev of Team Russia (Russia Hockey/FHR.ru)

While Tyutnev will need more time to develop and make his game ready for the pro level, he has a great base which he can build on. He is consistent in all three zones and is a high-energy player. The team that drafts him will have to wait patiently for him to come overseas, but he is no doubt an intriguing prospect.

Pavel Tyutnev – 2020 NHL Draft Projection

With NHL Central Scouting ranking Tyutnev as the 49th best European skater, I predict he will go right around where they ranked him — somewhere in the fourth round. It’s possible he may go before then, but it’s impossible to know where teams have him ranked. He is really good in all three zones and he plays the game with a real passion. He has a real good chance at being an NHL player one day.

Quotables

“Pavel Tyutnev is a player who, on paper, would likely be thrown in the ‘undersized Russian group’, but there is a lot to unpack in his game. Offensively, he’s always a threat on the ice. He uses a mix of skating, strength, and speed to move the puck with ease, and creates danger with his shooting and passing. Think of any offensive tool, and Tyutnev has it.” – Dylan Griffing/DobberProspects

“One of the most impressive aspects of Tyutnev’s game is his wrist shot. The puck not only explodes off his stick and is usually labeled, but he has soft hands to settle passes of all kinds, and inside a small window of opportunity. Tyutnev handles pucks cleanly on his backhand while moving up ice, and goalies need to concern themselves with a hard, off-wing attempt that is targeted low and to the far post.” – Steve Kournianos/The Draft Analyst

Strengths

Vision

NHL-ready shot

Skating

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Defensive game

NHL Potential

Tyutnev has all the tools needed to succeed at the next level. He is a workhorse on the ice and he creates chances out of nowhere. With proper development, I can see him becoming a middle-six forward. His game reminds me of someone like Jake DeBrusk. Both players battle hard in the corners and are hard to knock off the puck. They can both take hits to make a play and have good offensive instinct. DeBrusk has a more refined offensive game at the moment, but Tyutnev has a game that eerily resembles the Boston Bruins forward.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8/10, Defense – 6.5/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2018-19, while playing for his home country of Russia, Tyutnev and his teammates won gold at the U17 World Hockey Championships. In 2019-20, he and his teammates won gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

