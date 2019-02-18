DETROIT — Ivan Provorov scored a tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Oskar Lindblom had two goals, lifting the surging Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

The Flyers have won 12 of their last 14 games, moving into contention for a wild card in the Eastern Conference playoffs or perhaps for one of the three guaranteed post-season spots available in the Metropolitan Division.

Lindblom scored early in the game and had an empty-net goal with 1:26 left. Rookie Carter Hart finished with 37 saves.

Darren Helm tied the game early in the second period and on a night the Red Wings failed to score despite a lot of shots.

Jonathan Bernier started and stopped 10 shots in the first period for the Red Wings before leaving the game with an upper-body injury. He was replaced by Jimmy Howard.

The Red Wings have lost five of seven, moving closer to being eliminated from post-season race for a third straight year.

NOTES: Flyers D Philippe Myers made his NHL debut. … Red Wings C Frans Nielsen returned to the lineup after being out for one game with a stomach virus. … Since Jan. 14, Carter has won 10 of 11 games.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Red Wings: Host Chicago on Wednesday night.

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Larry Lage, The Associated Press