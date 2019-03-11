The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has suspended Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Jakub Voracek two games for interference on New York Islanders’ defender Johnny Boychuk. This is Voracek’s first suspension in his NHL career.

Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek has been suspended for two games for Interference on NY Islanders’ Johnny Boychuk. https://t.co/9YI9Jhc1oU — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 10, 2019

This hit caused quite a stir within the hockey world as many believed that Voracek was wrongly assessed a five-minute major on the play. Despite this, the NHL still took a look at the play (as they should have) and ultimately determined that the hit delivered by Voracek was worthy of supplemental discipline.

Whether or not this hit was actually worthy of a suspension or not, the real issue with this is the fact that the NHL’s Department of Player Safety has been widely inconsistent for far too long. It’s easy to be frustrated if you’re a fan, a media member or even a player or member of a team given that nobody knows what is and isn’t legal in today’s game.

With the Flyers still playing for a spot in the postseason, a two-game suspension for one of the Flyers’ best forwards is devastating. In 66 games this season, the 29-year-old winger has scored 18 goals and 61 points.

Below is the NHL’s video explaining the hit and suspension followed by a complete transcript.

Transcript of NHL’s Video