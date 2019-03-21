Philip Broberg – 2019 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Philip Broberg

2018-19 Team: AIK (#70)

Date of Birth: June 25, 2001

Place of Birth: Örebro, Sweden

Ht: 6’ 3” Wt: 203 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible

Rankings

Broberg may be one of the best defensive skaters in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Starting plays from his own end, he can fly around the opposition or shoot a puck up ice to one of his teammates. He hasn’t put up the points like some of the other defenders in this year’s draft, but he already has experience playing against men in the Swedish Allsvenskan League.

Broberg has been described as “the most complete defenceman in his draft class.” His skating is already at an elite level, and he’s played the game at the highest levels available to him. Looking at the points he’s put up in his career, he doesn’t stand out, but considering he’s been significantly younger than the players he’s played with, his stat lines are nothing to balk at. In 23 games in the U20 SuperElit last season, Broberg had six goals and 13 points as a 16-year-old.

Philip Broberg should be one of the first defensemen taken in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. (Photo by Kevin Light/Getty Images)

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is where his stock shot up, impressing with his three goals and four points through five games. He also stood out in his own end, helping Team Sweden to a silver medal. Despite being ranked all over the top-20, Broberg should go in the top-15 at the very least.

Philip Broberg – NHL Draft Projection

Broberg has the potential to be the second defenseman taken in the draft and will likely be one of the top-five defenders. His skating is his biggest asset and he has the potential to really round out his game. Bowen Byram is likely the first defender taken, while Victor Söderström and Cam York may challenge Broberg for the next couple of picks. Broberg should be a top-15 pick, possibly even top-10, in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. I have him going 11th.

Quotables

“One of the more powerful skating strides in this class. At his size, his ability to wheel out of the zone is remarkable. Lacks the puck-handling skills necessary to be proficient offensively at it at this stage though. Can be accused of trying to do too much and cause turnovers. Oozes potential. A raw prospect with big upside.” – Cam Robinson, Dobber Prospects

“He has exceptional skating ability and exceptional command of the game in every single regard. Offensively, he can move the puck up the ice with his skating, he’s got great poise and makes great plays under pressure. Everything about his game screams top pair defenceman, if not a No. 1 defenceman in the NHL. His improvement in the last year has been tremendous and you saw that on display at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.” – Craig Button, TSN

“He’s an excellent skater for his size, with many different gears allowing him to control and set the tempo of the play with his skating, puck-moving game. He’s a highly competitive prospect who is smart, composed and quick in making plays, and also responsible, playing big minutes in all situations. Another high-end Swedish defenseman that is a complete NHL prospect package.” – Dan Marr, director of NHL Central Scouting

Strengths

Skating

Playmaking

Passing

Hockey IQ

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Turnovers

Puck-handling

Positioning

NHL Potential

With Broberg’s speed and ability to control the play, he’s already projected to be a top-three defenseman. If everything goes his way and he continues to progress the way he has, Broberg should be a top pairing defender in the NHL, if not the number one.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 6/10, Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Broberg is still making a name for himself at this point, but he has some notable accolades along the way. In 2016-17, he won a bronze medal in the Swedish U16 Championship. Then in 2018-19, he won a silver medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Team Sweden.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos